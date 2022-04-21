Several more high-end brands will now be available in much greater quantities
NAPA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Wine Group, the leading source of fine and rare wine for wine retailers, restaurants, and collectors worldwide, is excited to announce it is expanding into importation and distribution. This strategic model aims to fill a gap in the current three-tier system by matching consumers with small-production, rare wines that would be otherwise inaccessible to many.
"With our long-standing relationship with the best producers, restaurants and fine wine retailers, it's a natural next step for us to use our import and distribution licenses to make these great wines available in commercial quantities," said David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine Group. "A great many of these wines are perfectly aged and ideal for helping restaurants and retailers distinguish themselves in the market. We will continue to seek out the best producers who are looking for a responsive streamlined route to market for their best products."
Some of the most notable producers include, but are not limited to:
- Dominio de Basconcillos
-- A producer that strongly supports biodiversity in their winemaking process, this high-end Spanish producer offers a variety of aged and refined Tempranillo wines
- Castello Terriccio
-- Situated along the Tuscan coast about 10 miles north of Bolgheri, Italy, this producer presents a small but prestigious portfolio of limited-production wines from the estate's vines including four distinctive red wines (Lupicaia, Tassinaia, Castello del Terriccio, Cappanino), two whites (Rondinaia, Con Vento) and a rosè (Sassi Rosa).
- Gagliardo
-- An Italian wine producer based in Piedmont, the estate is best known for its Barolo wines made from the Nebbiolo grapes cultivated in its 11 vineyard parcels spanning the regions of Barolo, Langhe, Roero and Fallegro.
- Marchesi Mazzei
-- With the objective of guaranteeing the stability of the ecosystem and its biodiversity, this producer has eliminated weeding, chemical topdressing and recycles production waste (shoots, grape stalks, marc, olive pomace, and horse manure) to be utilized as completely organic fertilizer in growing it's delicious, high-end Belguardo and Zisola lineups.
- Veuve Doussot
-- A producer of high-quality champagne, Veuve Doussot strives to maintain its heritage with the highest quality wines that it can produce. Cultivating, picking, vinifying and blending: each step is done with the same passion, making each cuvée truly special. Every glass of Veuve Doussot Champagne generously rewards the patience and dedication needed to create wines of such pedigree.
- Gentet-Pansiot
-- Hailing from the Burgundy region of France, this colorful third-generation family produces wines very much in its image, generous and strong, gifted with the unmistakable nobility and power of true Gevrey-Chambertin wines. Appellations include Gevrey-Chambertin, Bourgogne, Chambolle-Musigny, Charmes-Chambertin, Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cru.
Benchmark Wine Group will initially be importing into the western states with some products also available to commercial buyers in Washington DC. Benchmark Wine Group buys directly from a long list of both domestic and European producers, all of which are viewable 24 hours a day via their virtual cellar.
