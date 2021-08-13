WATERTOWN, Wis., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, a Wisconsin-based coffee roaster producing astonishingly smooth and consistent coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary, is thrilled to announce its four limited-edition flavors for coffee lovers to enjoy this fall. In addition to its seasonal flavored coffees including Sea Salt Toffee Crunch, Pumpkin Caramel, and Doe Eyes, the roasting company is also releasing Rack Attack, an unflavored coffee.
"This year, we decided to include the classic fan favorites to our limited-edition fall lineup," said Pete Berres, owner and founder of Berres Brothers. "We wanted these flavors to encompass all the activities synonymous with fall – from hunting, to pumpkin carving, to getting cozy around a fireplace."
Sea Salt Toffee Crunch, Pumpkin Caramel, and Doe Eyes are the perfect flavors to return to the Berres Brother's flavor lineup this fall season.
A fan-favorite for the last three years, Sea Salt Toffee Crunch coffee, highlights the toffee flavor with a light nutty taste featuring hazelnut notes. Its delectably sweet flavor is perfect for both an early morning pick-me-up and a scrumptious after-dinner treat. Imagine a caramel drizzle with a pinch of salt! It is available in both 10 oz and 1.5 oz single pot sizes.
The most sought-after seasonal flavor, Pumpkin Caramel coffee has a subtle pumpkin flavor with a delightful caramel blend. These two winning flavors bring out the best in each other without overwhelming your sweet tooth. The smooth pumpkin and creamy caramel combination has everyone begging for more. It is available in both 10 oz and 1.5 oz single pot sizes.
In addition to the return of these two fan favorites, Berres Brothers is also releasing two other coffee varieties just in time for deer hunting season.
A combination of two bold flavors, Southern Pecan Cream and Highlander Grogg, with a taste of butterscotch and a hint of nuts, Doe Eyes offers a balanced, smooth flavor for all to enjoy. It is available in 10 oz bags.
A rich and bold version of the infamous Black and Tan, Rack Attack offers a combination of Berres Brother's De-foginator and House Blend. It features a smooth mix of perfectly roasted beans from Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Brazil. The natural notes of caramel and chocolate blend together to create a delicious, warm delight for any time of day. It is available in 10 oz bags.
The seasonal flavors will be available starting August 1 until supplies last. To find, visit the Berres Brothers website at berresbrothers.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. Interested in discovering the flavors that fit your lifestyle? Take Berres Brother's 15-question flavor quiz at berresbrothers.com/pages/quiz.
###
About Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters
Providing coffee since 1970, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters has one simple vision: to make great coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary. Veteran- and family-owned, Berres Brothers prides itself on producing astonishingly smooth, consistent coffees that add a little flavor to each drinker's day. Berres Brothers offers over 50 coffees and more than 40 unique flavored varieties that fit each coffee connoisseur's preference. For more information, visit berresbrothers.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.
MEDIA CONTACT
Chelsey Barnes
Public Relations Specialist, Element
chelsey (at) goelement (dot) com
Media Contact
Chelsey Barnes, Element, +1 (920) 702-1257, chelsey@goelement.com
SOURCE Berres Brothers