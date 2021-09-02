WATERTOWN, Wis., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters is pleased to announce its Flavor Your Day national sweepstakes* leading up to National Coffee Day on September 29 and International Coffee Day on October 1, 2021. The sweepstakes, starting September 1, encourages the coffee community to unite in its love for the beverage and nominate each other to win a year's supply of Berres Brothers coffee.
"This sweepstakes is all about looking outside ourselves and finding the people in our lives who deserve some extra appreciation for all the good they are doing right now," said Pete Berres, owner of Berres Brothers. "Not only will that person receive coffee for a year on us, but the nominator will also be rewarded with something to 'flavor their day' as well."
While the winning nominee will receive Berres Brothers coffee for an entire year, the nominator will also win a Berres Brothers 20-pack coffee variety box and coffee stein. The contest will run from September 1 through October 4.
Know a person in your life that deserves some appreciation leading up to National Coffee Day? Visit flavoryourday.com to nominate them. For more information on Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, visit BerresBrothers.com or follow along on their blog, Facebook, or Instagram.
About Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters
Providing coffee since 1970, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters has one simple vision: to make great coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary. Veteran- and family-owned, Berres Brothers prides itself on producing astonishingly smooth, consistent coffees that add a little flavor to each drinker's day. Berres Brothers offers over 50 coffees and more than 40 unique flavored varieties that fit each coffee connoisseur's preference. For more information, visit BerresBrothers.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.
*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Void outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 AM Central Time on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on Monday, October 4, 2021. Total ARV of all prizes: $935. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit http://www.flavoryourday.com. Sponsor: Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters.
