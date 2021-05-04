WATERTOWN, Wis., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters is excited to announce its four limited-edition flavors for customers to enjoy this summer. The seasonal flavors, Butter Pecan Ice Cream and Cinnamon Hazelnut, join the launch of two new flavors - Hawaiian Coconut and Lemon Shandy Cold Brew.
"Our innovative team has worked hard to provide something new and different for our coffee connoisseurs – both young and old," said Pete Berres, owner and founder of Berres Brothers. "We wanted these limited-edition coffees to promote a youthful and refreshing twist to the already-known and loved flavors."
Joining the limited-edition series, Hawaiian Coconut and Lemon Shandy Cold Brew are the perfect coffee flavors to fit the summer brew lineup.
Enjoyed either hot or cold, Hawaiian Coconut combines soft coconut notes with a smooth coffee base. Without being too sweet, this flavor gives drinkers a tropical feeling right in their home. For coconut lovers, this is a must-try. It is available in both 10-ounce and 1.5-ounce single-pot sizes.
Berres Brothers' first-ever cold brew roast, the Lemon Shandy, was crafted to offer cold-brew lovers a bright, flavorful option to start their day. Known best for its fragrant lemon aroma and refreshing taste, the Lemon Shandy Cold Brew is summertime in a cup. It is available in a 10-ounce size.
In addition to the two new flavors, Berres Brothers' Butter Pecan Ice Cream and Cinnamon Hazelnut coffee flavors are also returning due to the popular demand of these seasonal roasts. Loved for their unique yet classic flavors, both Butter Pecan Ice Cream and Cinnamon Hazelnut provide its drinkers an escape from the ordinary.
With roots starting at the Wisconsin State Fair, the Butter Pecan Ice Cream flavor is perfect for those looking for a sweet and savory morning-time fix. Coffee lovers can skip traditional ice cream this summer and indulge their senses with this full-bodied, tasty treat. It is available in both 10-ounce and 1.5-ounce single-pot sizes.
Intriguingly soothing and indulgently creamy – the Cinnamon Hazelnut blend is crafted to offer a warm and buttery hazelnut taste with a hint of succulent cinnamon. Recognized for its balance between flavors, the combination allows coffee lovers to enjoy a sweet treat for their morning pick-me-up. It is available in both 10-ounce and 1.5-ounce single-pot sizes.
The seasonal flavors will be available from May through July while supplies last. Visit the Berres Brothers website at berresbrothers.com to find and purchase or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
About Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters
Providing coffee since 1970, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters has one simple vision: to make great coffees that create a vacation from the ordinary. Veteran- and family-owned, Berres Brothers prides itself on producing astonishingly smooth, consistent coffees that add a little flavor to each drinker's day. Berres Brothers offers over 50 coffees and more than 40 unique flavored varieties that fit each coffee connoisseur's preference. For more information, visit berresbrothers.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.
