NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FranklinIs, The Online Voice of Williamson County, announces the 2021 Sizzle Awards Winners (The Best Businesses of Williamson County, TN) today, celebrating Business Owners in Williamson County, as voted by over 25,000 residents. Featured categories included Dining, Health and Wellness, Personal Care, Services, and Entertainment from Best Fine Dining and Shopping to Best Auto Care and Orthopedic Practice. Best in Williamson County winners are now announced online on the 2021 Sizzle Awards Winners page. Additionally, the winner's list will be printed in the April issue of Brentwood Lifestyle and Franklin Lifestyle magazines. These magazines are sent to over 29,000 households in the Brentwood and Franklin area. Copies of the magazine can also be found at Whole Foods.
FranklinIs and The Sizzle Awards give the public a voice, the businesses an opportunity to promote, and the community access to the choices of the best. Winners are recognized through online promotions year-round, certified plaques and certificates, and a digital winner's logo to use in social media or advertisements. The Sizzle Awards represent the best of Williamson County. It is inspiring to see logos, plaques, and certificates on businesses (family-owned or not), franchises, and self-employed all around the county for achieving this success as voted by their customers, peers and neighbors.
Created to recognize local businesses, The 14th annual Sizzle Awards honor the Williamson County community and their success. "During these times, rewarding businesses for their creativity, integrity, and leadership is essential. Votes by their peers, customers, and neighbors', surpassed 300,000, a record for the awards", according to Ken Royer, CEO of FranklinIs.
Some of this years' winners included:
BEST COFFEE SHOP
1st: Frothy Monkey
2nd: The Coffee House @ Second and Bridge
3rd: Merridee's Breadbasket
BEST AUTO REPAIR
1st: Moody's Tire & Auto Service
2nd: CS Automotive (Cool Springs Automotive, LLC)
3rd: Christian Brothers Automotive
For a complete listing of winners by category, visit http://www.Franklinis.com.
The 2021 Sizzle Awards has partnered with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, Brentwood Lifestyle, and Franklin Lifestyle. Proceeds from any revenue for the awards and donations will help grant children's wishes throughout Middle Tennessee.
A special thank you to the many supporters of The 2021 Sizzle Awards.
