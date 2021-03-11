NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FranklinIs, The Online Voice of Williamson County, announces the 2021 Sizzle Awards Winners (The Best Businesses of Williamson County, TN) today, celebrating Business Owners in Williamson County, as voted by over 25,000 residents. Featured categories included Dining, Health and Wellness, Personal Care, Services, and Entertainment from Best Fine Dining and Shopping to Best Auto Care and Orthopedic Practice. Best in Williamson County winners are now announced online on the 2021 Sizzle Awards Winners page. Additionally, the winner's list will be printed in the April issue of Brentwood Lifestyle and Franklin Lifestyle magazines. These magazines are sent to over 29,000 households in the Brentwood and Franklin area. Copies of the magazine can also be found at Whole Foods.

FranklinIs and The Sizzle Awards give the public a voice, the businesses an opportunity to promote, and the community access to the choices of the best. Winners are recognized through online promotions year-round, certified plaques and certificates, and a digital winner's logo to use in social media or advertisements. The Sizzle Awards represent the best of Williamson County. It is inspiring to see logos, plaques, and certificates on businesses (family-owned or not), franchises, and self-employed all around the county for achieving this success as voted by their customers, peers and neighbors.

Created to recognize local businesses, The 14th annual Sizzle Awards honor the Williamson County community and their success. "During these times, rewarding businesses for their creativity, integrity, and leadership is essential. Votes by their peers, customers, and neighbors', surpassed 300,000, a record for the awards", according to Ken Royer, CEO of FranklinIs.

Some of this years' winners included:

BEST COFFEE SHOP

1st: Frothy Monkey

2nd: The Coffee House @ Second and Bridge

3rd: Merridee's Breadbasket

BEST AUTO REPAIR

1st: Moody's Tire & Auto Service

2nd: CS Automotive (Cool Springs Automotive, LLC)

3rd: Christian Brothers Automotive

For a complete listing of winners by category, visit http://www.Franklinis.com.

The 2021 Sizzle Awards has partnered with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, Brentwood Lifestyle, and Franklin Lifestyle. Proceeds from any revenue for the awards and donations will help grant children's wishes throughout Middle Tennessee.

A special thank you to the many supporters of The 2021 Sizzle Awards.

SOURCE: FranklinIs

Media Contact: Lauren Ratcliff

lauren.r@webservice.team

Media Contact

Editor, JLB, +1 (615) 7942123, info@jlbworks.com

 

SOURCE FranklinIs

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.