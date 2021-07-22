NEVADA CITY, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organic food processors and food handlers in need of a surface sanitizer without quaternary ammonium (quat), now have an effective product for cleaning and sanitizing food contact and non-food contact surfaces in their facilities. Originally released in 2017, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is now OMRI Listed®. Alpet D2 Quat-Free can be used in organic production and processing as a cleaner or sanitizer.
Founded in 1997, the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) provides organic certifiers, growers, manufacturers, and suppliers an independent review of the products intended for use in a certified organic facility. OMRI Listed® Products are allowed for use in certified organic facilities under the USDA National Organic Program.
Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is ready-to-use, requires no rinse, and leaves no unsightly residue. It is highly evaporative and ideal for water sensitive equipment and dry processing environments. Food safety professionals can clean and sanitize surfaces with this product, which saves time and adds convenience. On pre-cleaned food contact surfaces including non-porous waterproof gloves, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer kills 99.999% of 8 pathogens in 60 seconds, including Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Escherichia coli O157:H7, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes, Enterobacter sakazakii and Vibrio cholerae. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer kills 99.9% of tested bacteria in 10 seconds on pre-cleaned, non-food contact surfaces, including non-porous, waterproof footwear. It is NSF listed, Kosher, Pareve, and Halal certified. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer may be a good solution for the many organic growers, manufacturers and packers who are looking for a quat-free sanitizer.
"This unique surface sanitizer provides processors who can't use quat with an effective tool in the fight against cross-contamination," added April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Sales Director – Food and Beverage Division. "Now that Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is OMRI Listed®, even more facilities will have access to a surface sanitizer that will fit their plant's specific needs."
Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is available in one-quart bottles with trigger sprayers, 5-gallon pails, 5-gallon pails with insert and dip tube to fit Best Sanitizers' footwear sanitizing units, and 50-gallon drums. Food processors in the U.S and Canada are invited to request a free sample to see if Alpet D2 Quat-free is right for them. To learn more about Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer or any of Best Sanitizers' other products, please visit http://www.bestsanitizers.com or call 888-225-3267 for more information.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers, Inc. offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small, reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
