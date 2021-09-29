NEVADA CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc., a leader in hand hygiene and sanitation products for the food processing industry, is asking industry professionals to conduct a side-by side comparison of the E2 soap they're currently using to Best Sanitizers' Alpet® Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap. An E2 rating means the hand soap combines washing and sanitizing in one application followed by a rinse. When choosing a hand soap for a food processing environment, it is best to choose a fragrance and dye-free, E2 rated soap. E2 rated hand soaps are preferred because they can provide better protection against cross-contamination from hands than non-E2 rated hand soaps. If you aren't already using an E2 rated hand soap in your facility, that is your first step to choosing a new, quality hand soap.
Six key criteria are identified to evaluate the effectiveness of an E2 rated hand soap. Best Sanitizers' Alpet® Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap meet all six criteria. How does the E2 soap you're using compare?
The six key evaluation criteria are:
1. Formula: Is your current E2 hand soap fragrance and dye-free, pH balanced to skin (pH 5.5), and formulated with emollients to keep hands soft and healthy even with repeated use?
2. Testing: Has your current E2 hand soap been in vitro time-kill tested on 30 challenging organisms common to the food processing industry?
3. Value: Does your current E2 hand soap offer competitive pricing and a solid value with 3,150 1.2 mL applications per gallon?
4. Manufacturing: Are you using an E2 hand soap manufactured in a cGMP, FDA and EPA/FIFRA compliant facility?
5. NSF Certified: Is your current hand soap NSF certified? The NSF Nonfood Compound Registration Program is a continuation of the USDA product approval and listing program, which is based on meeting regulatory requirements including FDA 21 CFR for appropriate use, ingredient and labeling review. An NSF certification means the product is acceptable for use as a hand washing and sanitizing compound (E2) for use in and around food processing areas.
6. Configurations and Dispensing Options: Does your current E2 hand soap come in a variety of configurations (small pump bottles, 1250mL cartridges, gallons, drums, and totes) and is it supported by a wide assortment of dispensing options to ensure that your specific requirements are met?
"We want food industry professionals to know what to look for when evaluating and selecting the best E2 hand soap for their hand hygiene program," states April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Director of Sales – Food and Beverage Division. "It's one less thing the food processor needs to worry about."
Food industry professionals can request a free trial sample of Alpet Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap to conduct their own side-by-side comparison.
Best Sanitizers offers the largest selection of dispensing options in the industry including various manual, hands-free and stainless steel, multi-line automatic dispensing systems.
In response to the industry's need for hand hygiene compliance, Best Sanitizers is offering free in-person and webinar-based hand hygiene trainings to qualifying food processing facilities in the United States. Food plants needing guidance and support can learn more and schedule their training by calling Best Sanitizers at 888.225.3267 or emailing sales@bestsanitizers.com.
Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Sprays are staples throughout the industry.
For more information on Best Sanitizers, Inc., visit: http://www.bestsanitizers.com.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
Media Contact
April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers, Inc., 888-225-3267, sales@bestsanitizers.com
SOURCE Best Sanitizers, Inc.