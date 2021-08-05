NEVADA CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc. will be exhibiting at this year's National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry (August 16th – 18th, 2021) in Destin, Florida to meet with poultry processors and share information on how to effectively reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This year's conference will include networking sessions, interactive exhibits, and roundtable discussions. The National Safety Conference offers the poultry industry an opportunity to network with suppliers like Best Sanitizers, Inc. to discover new avenues for increased innovation in the industry.
Best Sanitizers will demonstrate the new HACCP SmartStep2™ Dual Footwear Sanitizing Unit at this year's event. The new HACCP SmartStep2™ is a foot-operated system that requires no electricity and uses compressed air to deliver an atomized spray of Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer or Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer to the bottom of footwear soles. Each application provides ample coverage to footwear soles yet uses only 0.4 ounces of chemical (0.2 oz per boot) which minimizes chemical waste and improves moisture control.
Combining the HACCP SmartStep2 with Alpet® D2 or Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer creates an effective solution to reducing cross-contamination from footwear. Both Alpet D2 and Alpet D2 Quat-Free are alcohol-based surface sanitizers that are ready-to-use, highly evaporative, and ideal for water sensitive equipment. Alpet D2 and Alpet D2 Quat-Free have a 10 second kill claim on non-food contact surfaces, including footwear, meaning minimal down time for production. For processors working in an organic processing facility, Best Sanitizers' Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is now OMRI Listed® and approved under the Washington State Department of Agriculture Organic Food Program. Stop by Best Sanitizers' booth to see the HACCP SmartStep2™ Dual Footwear Sanitizing Unit in action!
In addition to footwear and surface hygiene products, attendees can learn more about Best Sanitizers' Alpet® line of hand hygiene products, including Alpet® Q E2 Sanitizing Foam Soap and Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray. Both products are tough on germs, but gentle on hands, even with repeated use. Best Sanitizers also offers hand hygiene trainings to help take food processors' hand hygiene programs to the next level.
"Best Sanitizers would like to first thank all of our poultry processing customers! We appreciate you trusting our hand soap, hand sanitizer, and surface sanitizing solutions to reduce cross-contamination in so many of your facilities," added April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Director of Sales – Food & Beverage Division.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers, Inc. offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small, reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
