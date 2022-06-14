Bettcher Industries has appointed Karl Deily as an independent Director to its Board of Directors. Karl brings more than 40 years of leadership experience in the food packaging industry to help support the targeted M&A strategy Bettcher has in place.
BIRMINGHAM, Ohio, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bettcher Industries, Inc. ("Bettcher" or the "Organization"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of food processing equipment and associated aftermarket parts and consumables, has appointed Karl Deily to its Board as an independent Director.
This new position will continue to augment Bettcher's Board by putting relevant industry experience to work in in support of the targeted M&A strategy the business has in place.
Headquartered in Birmingham, Ohio, Bettcher welcomes Charlotte-based Deily as an independent Director following his retirement from Sealed Air Corporation, where most recently he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer focused on strategy and corporate development. In total, Deily brings more than 40 years of leadership experience in the food packaging industry to the Bettcher Board.
Having previously been on the boards of the National Chicken Council and the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), too, Karl brings wide-ranging expertise to Bettcher to advance its market-leading innovation in protein processing.
"Karl's experience in protein packaging, coupled with his broader knowledge of the processing value chain, is impressive and very relevant as we execute our M&A framework. Karl's familiarity with protein processing at the plant level and his broader awareness stemming from prior board work involving pervasive trends impacting the industry will help guide the investments Bettcher and KKR want to make," said Tim Swanson, CEO of Bettcher.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Bettcher Board. Bettcher and KKR are executing a focused strategy on enhancing their market leadership position in protein processing around the world," said Deily. "I feel I can leverage my knowledge, experience, and passion in the food and beverage Industry to assist Bettcher in realizing their strategic objectives and enhancing the value they bring to the market."
Boardspan Inc. served as an advisor to Bettcher on this appointment.
About Bettcher Industries
Headquartered in Birmingham, Ohio, Bettcher is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative equipment in the food processing and medical device industries. The Bettcher portfolio includes the following: Bettcher, a designer and manufacturer of handheld trimmers, semi-automated cutting tools and consumables for all protein applications; Cantrell-Gainco, a manufacturer of processing equipment and yield enhancement and yield tracking systems for various protein operations; ICB Greenline, an aftermarket replacement parts and services company focused on poultry processing; and, Exsurco Medical, a leading-edge medical device company that provides innovative products and services to transform surgical grafting, debridement, and recovery outcomes for patients with burn and trauma wounds. Visit Bettcher at: https://www.bettcher.com/en
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at http://www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
