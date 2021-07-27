NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Times Square (BTSQ), a New York City-based leading luxury travel service company, is excited to announce that due to the highly anticipated return of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, they are bringing back their popular NYC Thanksgiving Experience for 2021.
"After last year's paring down of the beloved Thanksgiving Day Parade and the fact that it wasn't open to in-person viewing, the excitement of having it back again in all its glory is unprecedented," said Joel Cohen, General Manager at BTSQ. "With BTSQ's parade viewing packages, you not only get to experience it up close and personal – but you get to do it privately and in luxury!"
This year BTSQ offers three ways to experience Thanksgiving in New York City. Choose from an exclusive indoor parade viewing brunch along with four nights' accommodations in the heart of Times Square, a private hosted Thanksgiving package which includes the parade viewing brunch, four of their most popular tours, tickets to two shows and three nights' accommodations or the option to attend the parade viewing brunch only.
1. Exclusive Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Brunch At Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Take in the parade with floor-to-ceiling window views including a balcony area inside elegant Del Frisco's Steakhouse while enjoying a buffet filled with delicious breakfast and brunch fare at a private table for you and your party. There will be a photographer and videographer to capture the morning's events, a DJ, TV monitors for network coverage of the parade and entertainment for the kids – all in a climate-controlled environment with restroom access.
2. Exclusive Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Brunch + 4-Night Stay At Marriott Marquis Times Square
For those that want to spend more than just Thanksgiving Day in the city, this package comes with all the benefits of the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Brunch as well as a four-night stay at Times Square's flagship hotel, the Marriot Marquis Times Square from November 23rd through November 27th with a choice of one king or two double beds.
3. Private And Exclusive: 3-Day Hosted Thanksgiving Experience
Perfect for those who prefer guided tour packages, this three-day experience comes complete with an expert private tour guide and private transportation throughout your stay. In addition to a private table at the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Brunch, it also features three nights' accommodations at a mid-town hotel, four of their most popular New York City tours including Welcome to NYC Midtown Walking Tour, Balloon Inflation Tour, Holiday Lights Tour and Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Tour – as well as tickets to the Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes and a Broadway show.
Visit BTSQ 2021 NYC Thanksgiving Experience Page: https://btsq.com/the-ultimate-2021-thanksgiving-experience-in-nyc/
************************************
About Beyond Times Square
Beyond Times Square is a destination management company with an 18-year history of delivering tailormade, luxury travel programs with authentic local experience. With its exceptional expertise and extensive network of specialists, local experts, and high-quality vendors in the travel industry, Beyond Times Square offers supreme hospitality to both individual and group travelers in New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Niagara Falls, and surrounding areas. For further information, please visit http://www.btsq.com.
Media Contact
Danni Mei, Beyond Times Square, +1 6468891101, danni@btsq.com
SOURCE Beyond Times Square