SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BHU Foods, the clean superfoods brand that reimagines sugary snacks with healthy, organic, plant-based alternatives, has introduced a new flavor to its refrigerated Keto Protein Bar offerings: Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough. A healthier way to satisfy cravings for this iconic flavor combination, Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough delivers a creamy chocolate-mint indulgence to meet a range of diets and health goals, without the sugar crash and unhealthy ingredients.
"BHU Foods is excited to expand our Keto Protein Bar offerings to include Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough, one of the most recognizable cookie varieties," said Laura Katleman, BHU Foods Founder and author of the Amazon best-selling book, Skinny Thinking. "Our mission is to provide consumers with better-for-you, high-quality, affordable treats, and with our newest flavor, we continue to innovate consciously delicious snacks that everyone can enjoy."
BHU Foods' new refrigerated Keto Protein Bar - Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough transforms the classic flavor combination of fudgy chocolate and cool mint into a healthy and satisfying bar, made with Organic Cashews, Organic Chocolate, Organic Mint extract, Organic MCT Oil, and other plant-based, organic ingredients. A rich and creamy treat, it has the texture of fresh-pulled cookie dough, yet contains just 1g of sugar, 11g of protein, and 1g net carbs.
BHU, which means "of the earth" in Sanskrit, swaps all the sugar and unhealthy ingredients traditionally baked into cookies, bars, and bites with ultra-healthy, plant-based, nutrition and clean ingredients that are vegan, organic, low-sugar, low-carb, grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, high-fiber, Kosher, and non-GMO. Products are sweetened with monk fruit, never with cane sugar, sugar alcohols, or artificial sweeteners. Unique to the marketplace, BHU Foods offerings are also dually Keto and Vegan. A conscious company, BHU Foods takes stringent measures to ensure transparent, eco-friendly and fair-trade practices at every stage of development and production, so consumers will feel good inside and out with every bite of BHU.
Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough joins six other cookie dough flavors in the BHU Foods refrigerated Keto Protein Bar portfolio, which includes Cookie Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Double Dark Chocolate Cookie Dough, White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Dough, Chocolate Coconut Cookie Dough, and Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough.
Keto Protein Bar – Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough is available now for $24.99 for 8 Bars at BHUFoods.com and SPROUTS. Visit http://www.bhufoods.com for more information.
About BHU Foods: BHU Foods is a female-owned, superfood brand shifting the health and consciousness paradigm by setting the example of what it means to be a conscious company. Founded in 2016 from the Sanskrit word meaning "of the earth," BHU Foods honors the planet by lovingly creating superfood alternatives to sugary snacks, all produced in their plant which is sustainably powered by the sun. BHU Foods offers exceptional organic, low sugar, high fiber and clean-label products including protein bars, keto bites, protein cookies, vegan cookie dough and more. To learn more about BHU Foods, visit http://www.bhufoods.com and connect @bhufoods.
