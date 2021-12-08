SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BHU Foods, the clean label brand offering sweet superfood innovations that deliver a "party in the mouth experience" with organic, plant-based, low-sugar, and dual vegan and keto ingredients, is "spreading" the holiday joy with the launch of KETO COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD.
Rich, creamy, and deliciously decadent, KETO COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD delivers that signature sweet cookie butter taste, along with clean, plant- based, certified-organic, and better-for-you ingredients, with just 0g of sugar, 6g of protein, and 1g net carbs. KETO COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD is sweetened with Monk Fruit, a natural, healthier alternative to cane sugar, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. Other ingredients include Organic Pea Protein, Organic Cashews, Organic Soluble Tapioca Fiber, and Organic MTC Oil. It's also dairy, egg, gluten, and soy-free, as well as vegan and non-GMO.
KETO COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD can be eaten straight from a spoon right out of the jar, spread onto baked goods, or even added to frozen treats like ice cream. "We love how versatile spreads are, and our no-sugar cookie butter spread allows people to feel good about indulging in this fan-favorite flavor profile, without the sugar crash and unhealthy ingredients," says Laura Katleman, BHU Foods Founder and author of the Amazon best-seller, Skinny Thinking.
A conscious company, BHU Foods maintains transparent, eco-friendly, and fair-trade principles and practices. KETO COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD and all BHU Foods products are manufactured in a plant powered by the sun.
BHU Foods' new KETO COOKIE BUTTER SPREAD retails for $14.99 per jar at BHUFoods.com, and is also available at select retailers. For more information and a list of retailers, visit BHUFoods.com.
About BHU Foods
BHU Foods is a female-owned, superfood brand shifting the health and consciousness paradigm by setting the example of what it means to be a conscious company. Founded in 2016 from the Sanskrit word meaning "of the earth," BHU Foods honors the planet by lovingly creating superfood alternatives to sugary snacks, all produced in their plant which is sustainably powered by the sun. BHU Foods offers exceptional organic, low-sugar, high-fiber and clean-label products including protein bars, keto bites, protein cookies, vegan cookie dough and more. To learn more about BHU Foods, visit http://www.bhufoods.com and connect @bhufoods.
