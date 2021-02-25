SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bhu Foods, a San Diego-based superfood company, announced it will donate one percent of its profits to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. Through product sales, Bhu Foods will contribute to the North County Food Bank chapter's efforts to provide nutritious food to individuals and families in need in communities throughout San Diego County.
"As one of our missions at Bhu is to honor and serve the needs of our community, I am moved to be working so closely with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank," said Laura Katleman, founder and CEO of Bhu Foods. "The organization has an enormous impact on the San Diego Community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."
While this signifies the beginning of a formal partnership between Bhu Foods and the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Bhu Foods' team has supported the organization's mission and service population for several years.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bhu Foods for supporting the San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter during this unprecedented public health crisis that has had a devastating impact on our community and local economy forcing tens of thousands of families to seek food assistance," said James Floros, president and CEO of Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and North County Food Bank.
"With widespread business closures, record unemployment, and skyrocketing food insecurity, donations are critical to the Food Bank since we are currently feeding nearly 600,000 people per month due to the pandemic and soaring need. Bhu Foods' generous donation of one percent of its sales proceeds will support our COVID-19 Response Programs that are feeding those in need in San Diego County."
"On behalf of the Food Bank's staff and family of volunteers, we extend our deepest gratitude to Bhu Foods for helping us provide food assistance to individuals, families and seniors facing food insecurity during this heightened time of need in our community."
The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 43 million pounds of food, and the Food Bank serves, on average, 600,000 people per month in San Diego County due to soaring need caused by the pandemic. The Food Bank partners with nearly 500 nonprofit organizations to provide nutritious food to individuals and families in need in communities throughout San Diego County.
Bhu Foods honors the growing health needs of the community while safeguarding the environment and exceeding the expectations of its customers. From the beginning, Bhu Foods' mission has been to make consumer's lives happier and healthier by offering exceptional healthy, low sugar, high fiber and clean label products that are affordable for everyone. With transparency at its core, Bhu Foods ensures each product is organic, non-GMO project verified grain-free and gluten-free with no added sugar alcohols.
About Bhu Foods
Bhu Foods is a female-owned, superfood company shifting the health and consciousness paradigm by setting the example of what it means to be a conscious company. Founded in 2016 from the Sanskrit word meaning "of the earth," Bhu Foods honors the planet by lovingly creating superfood alternatives to sugary snacks. Bhu Foods offers exceptional organic, low sugar, high fiber and clean-label products including protein bars, keto bites, protein cookies, vegan cookie dough and more. To learn more about Bhu Foods, visit http://www.bhufoods.com.
About the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank
Established in 1977, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is a critical component to the welfare of San Diego County, providing food to people in need, advocating for the hungry and educating the public about hunger-related issues. Through a combination of programs and partnerships with over 500 San Diego County nonprofit charities, the Food Bank acts as a central repository and distribution point for donated food. The Food Bank distributed 43 million pounds of food in the fiscal year 2019-2020 to individuals, families, and a network of nonprofit organizations that work to alleviate hunger throughout the county. Visit the Food Bank at: http://www.sandiegofoodbank.org
