LONG BRANCH, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even amid of all the challenges the coronavirus has beset upon the restaurant and hospitality industry, central New Jersey's fastest growing restaurant company, MJ's, has just purchased their seventh restaurant. This one was a "sitting duck" for them, located smack in the heart of Long Branch, Monmouth County, New Jersey. The broker for the sale was Richard R. Santore of, Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey. Bielat Santore & Company is MJ's exclusive real estate broker that has selected the sites, negotiated the transactions and secured financing for all the company's seven locations.
After 30+ years, the Schoelkopf brothers, owners and hands-on operators of the Sitting Duck decided it was time to go. "I know where MJ's is coming from and I know where they are going. At one time I owned and operated four restaurants in Monmouth County. It's a lot of work, but I found it very rewarding," states Schoelkopf. Schoelkopf stills owns and operates the Pour House in Tinton Falls. The others he owned, which were also sold by Bielat Santore & Company, were Main Street, Ocean Township, the Grist Mill, Tinton Falls and the subject sale, the Sitting Duck in Long Branch.
MJ's restaurants specialize in standard American fare, with an attention to taste and quality in a fun-filled, sports-bar style environment. Each location has its own unique charm and relaxing atmosphere. Their pizza is the best in the area; thin or traditional crust! Mouth-watering chef's choices and drink specials are featured daily, along with live entertainment 4-5 nights a week. MJ's happy hour is the best in the area, every Monday - Friday at the bar.
The property will undergo renovations to transform into an MJ's restaurant with a new-extensive outdoor area; situated directly off the indoor bar and separated by floor to ceiling doors that open-up to the outside. And don't worry… for the next 30 days or so, until all permits have been obtained and renovations begin, the Sitting Duck remains open "as is" for your dining pleasure.
Other MJ's New Jersey restaurants are located at: Route 537 and Sycamore Avenue in Tinton Falls, Highway 35 in Middletown, Highway 66, Neptune, Highway 34 in Matawan, Summerhill Road in Spotswood and Bay Boulevard on the Barnegat Bay in Berkeley Township. All the MJ's restaurants have been well-received and are extremely popular. Already looking ahead toward #8, MJ's is actively pursuing new locations. All site selection is managed by Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey.
About Bielat Santore & Company
Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.
