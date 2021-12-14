CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calgary charities Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area (BBBS) and ROARR (Robinson Outreach at RiverCross Ranch) teamed up with local digital wine auction house IronGateAuctions.com to raise $64,400 in a three-day online wine auction that ended Nov. 28. Through their pivot to digital fundraising, these local charities finished 2021 on a high note despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has made in-person fundraising events a challenge for the past 18 months.
"The online wine auction was a unique opportunity that allowed us to raise much-needed funds in a safe and secure format, which is paramount for charities like us, particularly right now," said Ken Lima-Coelho, President & CEO, BBBS. "The support that IronGateAuctions.com provided helped BBBS pilot this fundraising tactic with a Calgary-based organization, in turn, making for a seamless experience for both our donors and our team, helping us collaborate to help more kids."
IronGateAuctions.com opened in Calgary in March 2021 and has since hosted nine charitable wine auctions from its Calgary headquarters, helping charities across Canada raise $1,230,585 via its online platform.
The digital auction house will donate an additional $10,087 - $1 for every charitable auction bid placed in 2021 - to BBBS and ROARR to thank the Calgary community for providing an optimal environment for its new business to thrive.
"This past year has proven our long-held belief that online auctions can help charities raise funds more efficiently and thanks to the support of Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) and the local community, we were able to establish our headquarters here in Calgary and help charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and ROARR realize the benefits of online fundraising auctions during the pandemic," said Warren Porter, President, IronGateAuctions.com.
The benefits of charitable wine auctions extend to wine buyers too. Purchases made at charitable auctions are not subject to buyer premiums applied to commercial auctions, which is equivalent to up to a 17.5 per cent savings. And, wine enthusiasts can acquire rare, fine vintage wines while making a meaningful contribution to an important cause.
Looking ahead to 2022, IronGateAuctions.com anticipates it will host another eight or nine charitable wine auctions on its digital platform. The first is scheduled for March 2022 to benefit the Canadian Opera Company.
Interested wine buyers and consignors can register at IronGateAuctions.com for regular updates and early access to information about upcoming auctions.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area empowers life-changing mentoring relationships for children and youth in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, and the surrounding communities. BBBS matches children with adult role models in professionally supported mentoring relationships that help them achieve their biggest possible futures. Investing in young people's futures pays off, with a social return on investment of $23-to-1 through improved economic, health, and social outcomes. Visit bbbscalgary.ca to learn more.
About ROARR Foundation [Robinson Outreach at RiverCross Ranch]
ROARR strives to relieve the conditions associated with youth and elderly in need by providing Equine Assisted Learning and related therapies. The Foundation was established by the Robinson family who has deep roots in the Springbank community. This long-time ranching family is now fulfilling a dream that will allow others to share in the beauty of their Springbank ranch. For information, visit roarr.org.
About Iron Gate - Private Wine Management
Founded in 2004, Iron Gate Private Wine Management offers fine wine collection management, off-site wine storage, cellar and wine appraisals, traditional and virtual wine auction services both commercially and for registered charities via IronGate.Wine and IronGateAuctions.com, an Alberta corporation. In 2017, Iron Gate launched IronGate.Wine, a U.S.-based online wine retailer offering Canadian wine collectors access to sell on the secondary wine retail market in the U.S.
