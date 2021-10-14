LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The co-founders, Nicholas and Maria Vasiliou, of innovative nutrition startup BioHealth Nutrition will appear on the series premiere of NBC's upcoming show Home Sweet Home. Airing on Friday October 15th at 8/7c, the show follows two families of diverse cultures, religions, and lifestyles as they switch homes and walk a week in each other's shoes. They will share their lifestyles and Greek Orthodox heritage and traditions with another family, as well as learn about the lives and culture of their switch family.
Nicholas and Maria Vasiliou are the founders of BioHealth Nutrition, an innovative supplement brand that focuses on products that offer great flavor and high performance without compromise. Their products only use premium-quality ingredients that are clean for both the Earth and our bodies, taking the pasture-fed movement to its next evolution. With a team of cutting-edge nutrition and dietary researchers, they have produced some of the cleanest products available on Earth.
Home Sweet Home is helmed by executive producer Ava DuVernay, who won the Critic's Choice Television Award for Best Limited Series in 2019 for producing and directing When They See Us on Netflix. Her newest work with NBC, Home Sweet Home, is a series that will follow 18 families of diverse backgrounds as they exchange homes, culture, religion and lifestyles to gain perspective into someone else's life and experience. Each hour-long episode concludes with the two families, meeting for the first time, after living a week in each other's lives.
Nick Vasiliou's parents immigrated to the United States from Greece, and his wife Maria Vasiliou comes from both a Greek and Mexican heritage. Having known one another since high school, they now are both parents to four children and the co-founders of their own business, BioHealth Nutrition. Their mission is to create premium, healthy, and sustainable dietary options that are widely available to everyone both through distribution channels and affordable pricing. Through extensive research, they have created protein powders, meal replacements, weight loss supplements, and immune-system boosters; all using clean, natural ingredients.
"Participating in Home Sweet Home was truly an eye-opening experience," said Maria Vasiliou, Co-Founder of BioHealth. "It not only showed me the value of cultural differences, but it also showed me how other parents can struggle to balance family needs, healthy habits and big picture thinking. I am proud of the work we are doing here at BioHealth to help families like these care for themselves in a way that is both economical and health driven."
BioHealth is an industry-leader in the nutritional supplement category, offering some of the cleanest products on earth without sacrificing on flavor or performance. The company is a member of the One Tree Planted program, planting one tree for every Phyto Perfect protein sold, while also working to improve the planet's health by lowering emissions and using eco-friendly packaging. To learn more about BioHealth's revolutionary nutritional supplements, visit https://biohnutrition.com/
