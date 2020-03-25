NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite's mission is to "Elevate Hospitality Everywhere," and never has that been more important than today. With that in mind, Bite is launching Bite Flash, a free, simple, and efficient order and payment software restaurants can implement - today - to allow any guest to order and pay from their car or outside of a restaurant and receive their food with minimal contact with the restaurant's staff.
"The past two weeks have been devastating for everyone in the hospitality industry," says Brandon Barton, CEO of Bite. "With COVID-19 causing incalculable disruptions in daily life for millions of Americans as they worry about their health, their families, and their jobs, there is no part of the community that has remained untouched. However, no industry has been as decimated as the hospitality industry, and we just want to do our part to help support the people who support us."
As more restaurants - both full service and fast casual - are turning to a pick-up and delivery model in the near-term, the question as to how to safely and effectively order and pay with as few points of contact as possible is top of mind for both operators and guests alike. That's where Bite Flash comes into play.
Bite Flash is not a new product for Bite, but an extension of Bite's Kiosk software, which is already used by some of the top restaurant groups in the country. The goal is to make Bite's UI/UX available to everyone via the "kiosk in everyone's pocket" (aka your phone), without needing to download an app.
Any guest can be in their car or outside of a restaurant, order and pay, then receive their food with minimal contact with a restaurant's staff. Restaurants can turn their parking lot into a drive through. No parking lot, no problem. Just be sure to keep people in line no fewer than 6 feet apart as they order and wait for their food. The process itself is simple:
- Customer arrives at a restaurant and scans posted QR code with their phone
- They order and pay from their phone, and provide a name at checkout
- The order is transmitted directly to the kitchen/POS system for preparation
- When the order is ready, the restaurant staff will call out the guest name for pick-up with limited personal interaction and utilizing all requisite distancing and safety protocols
Bite is offering this software FREE to any restaurant. No long term contracts or doublespeak— they simply want to do what they do best to help the industry right now. They can get most restaurants up and running in 48 hours, and have already had hundreds of restaurants sign up (many are existing customers of the kiosk product).
For more information, please visit www.biteflash.com. Stay safe.
About Bite
Bite is a best-in-class kiosk software that provides a hospitality-driven guest experience for Quick Service and Fast Casual restaurants. The software is powered by an AI recommendation engine that makes suggestions based on elements ranging from individual guest preferences to time of day, past orders, and even optional opt-in facial recognition components. Bite's User Interface is customized for each restaurant to make the ordering experience a seamless extension of their brand. For restaurants and their guests, an order via a Bite kiosk feels exactly the same as an order from a cashier--no changes to service and fulfillment are necessary. By creating an additional ordering channel, Bite increases throughput, revenue per order, and guest satisfaction. To learn more, visit http://bitekiosk.com