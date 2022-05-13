NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the seafood manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,500 seafood companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized seafood product manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Seafood Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Automation and the use of robotics technologies are directly reducing productions costs in the seafood industry. Harsh working conditions, regulations, and more contribute to the difficulty of seafood processing, and the biggest reason for the shift to automation is a lack of qualified labor. Automation in the seafood industry allows for flexible manufacturing and can increase productivity, product quality, and food safety.
In 2020 the fishing sector saw declines across the board due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of restaurants, safety concerns, and social distancing protocols all contributed to less demand and vital losses for many sectors of the seafood economy. Despite the losses, the seafood industry has a bright future as restrictions ease and federal emergency funding provides relief to these industries in many regions.
Seafood Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private seafood companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Maruha Nichiro
- Nutreco
- Nippon Suisan Kaisha
- Thai Union Group
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Blue Star Foods Corp
- Key Products: seaweed processing, seafood smoking
- Viciunai Group
- Key Products: surimi manufacturing
- Deli 24 Limited
- Key Products: fish processing, seafood smoking
- E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited
- Key Products: seafood product processing, seafood salting
- Wilhelm Bähren GmbH & Co.KG
- Key Products: seafood briner, seafood product processing
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's seafood industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Seafood Categories:
- Fish and Fish Meal Manufacturers
- Frozen Seafood Dinner Manufacturers
- Seafood Curing Companies
- Seafood Canning Companies
Specialized Seafood Categories:
- Seaweed Processing Companies
- Crab Meat Picking Companies
- Fish and Marine Animal Oils Processing Companies
- Other Specialized Seafood Companies
