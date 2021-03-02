HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of its 25th anniversary, and building upon its award-winning legacy as an industry-leading craft brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (NASDAQ: BJRI) is rolling out a new BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club program at locations across California. Following the successful pilot of BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club at Sacramento locations, which launched in Fall 2020, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® invites California beer-lovers to enjoy and explore the brand's iconic craft beers for just $30 (plus tax) every other month (a $75 value).
Beginning today, beer aficionados across California can register for the new BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club membership, providing exclusive access to BJ's limited-run beers developed exclusively for Beer Club members. Future beers brewed exclusively for members will include an iconic BJ's dessert reinvented as a beer and a 2020 Great American Beer Festival bronze medal-winning beer.
The rollout incorporates participating BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® locations throughout California. BJ's plans to further expand the all-new Beer Club to its locations from coast to coast throughout 2021 and beyond.
A Beer Club from Award-Winning Brewers
The largest national restaurant chain that brews its own beer, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® crafts fresh, authentic and creative beers at its brewing operations. BJ's Brewmaster Alex Puchner oversees a team of 20 brewers, who continuously innovate to create and perfect the next great beer for guests. Their hard work has paid off: BJ's has been awarded more gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival than any other restaurant-brewery over the last six years.Ɨ Now, BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club members in California can unlock exclusive access to some of BJ's beers that are not available anywhere else.
"With over 25 years of award-winning brewing credentials, we are excited to introduce BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club across California," said Kevin Mayer, BJ's Restaurants Inc. Chief Marketing Officer. "Our brewers are making unique, small-batch beers that only our members will be able to enjoy. Plus, in addition to the VIP brews, Beer Club members will receive a myriad of perks both for take-out and dine-in."
For $30 (plus tax) per two-month period (a $75 value), BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club members will receive:
- The BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club beer release for that two-month period.
- For the member's initial two-month period, the beer release will consist of an Intro Pack comprised of one 750 mL bottle of BJ's Imperial White Ale; choice of a 64 oz. growler or 6-pack of any BJ's Handcrafted Signature Beer; and a 20 oz. Beer Club Founding Member pint glass.
- For any subsequent two-month periods of membership, the beer release will consist of two beer types available exclusively to BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club members – typically a 4-pack of 16 oz. cans and one 750 mL bottle of select BJ's brews.
Access to BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club perks, both at-home and in-restaurant, including:
- Unlimited 16oz. to 20 oz. beer upgrades while dining in (subject to applicable law and restrictions).
- $5 Growler refills (one per visit).
- Other dine-in and take-out perks, specifically: one dine-in appetizer, one dine-in Pizookie®, and one take-out Large Deep Dish Pizza (one of each per two-month period; limit one per visit).
- All members are automatically enrolled in BJ's Premier Rewards Plus program, receiving $10 rewards for every $100 spent at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (excluding alcohol purchases and certain other exclusions).
How it Works + How to Register
The exclusive BJ's Brewhouse Beer Club beer release each two-month period will be available for pick up at the member's preferred BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® location in California (excluding Laguna Beach, Palmdale, Westwood, and Salinas). Members will also receive reminders and beer descriptions via email leading up to each exclusive release.
To register and find more information about BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse's® California Brewhouse Beer Club, visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/beerclub.
To view terms & conditions, please visit: https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/beerclub-terms-and-conditions.
About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, one of our 210 restaurants remains temporarily closed, 150 of our restaurants are serving guests in our dining rooms in a limited capacity, and 59 of our restaurants are serving guests only on the patio or in other outdoor seating, all while adhering to social distancing protocols, and hours are limited. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.
Ɨ BJ's Restaurants comparison of Great American Beer Festival® Gold Medals won by U.S. Restaurant-Brewers. BJ's awards include: 2019 A&M Honey Bock, Honey Beer (BJ's Boulder); 2018 Quad, Belgian-Style Quadrupel (BJ's Boulder); 2016 Razz-Jerry Tart, Fruited Wood & Barrel-Aged Sour Beer (BJ's Brea); 2015 LightSwitch® Lager, Session Beer (BJ's Temple); 2015 Magnolia's Peach®, Fruit Wheat Beer (BJ's Chandler)
SOURCE BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse