SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American Steakhouse, announced the first phase of the company restart with select locations reopening today, June 29. After temporarily closing its doors to promote health and safety amongst company workers and guests due to Covid-19, the restaurant will be open for delivery, take-out and dine-in by reservation only.
"After months of being away from our Black Angus family, we are thrilled to have our team members get back to work and serve our delicious steaks to our loyal guests," said Chris Ames, CEO, Black Angus Steakhouse. "Adhering to social distancing guidelines is paramount, so while the menu, hours and protocol may look a little different, we can guarantee that our flavors and the memories made with Black Angus will remain the same."
Restaurant favorites like the Campfire Feast Dinner For Two, Twin Lobster Tails, Premium Steaks and Signature Cocktails will all remain on the menu. The brand is introducing their new Family Meals (serves 4 people) available for takeout and delivery, featuring a choice of steak, chicken, salmon or surf & turf paired with home-style mashed potatoes or 5- grain rice pilaf, fresh broccoli with garlic butter and chocolate chip cookies – it's the perfect way to satisfy the steakhouse cravings, in the comfort of your own home. Black Angus will also feature promotions like Half-Off bottles of Wine daily and cocktails to-go along with a new online ordering platform.
Dine-in reservations from 3PM-9PM are required and can be made via www.blackangus.com. Locations opening today include:
Bakersfield, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Lakewood CA
Lancaster, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Torrance, CA
Federal Way, WA
With additional locations set to join them in the coming weeks.
To learn more about Black Angus Steakhouse, or the new restaurant guidelines, visit www.BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @BASteakhouse.
About BAS
Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 39 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots by offering the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @BASteakhouse.
