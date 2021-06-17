ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Button Distilling, one of the top five craft distilleries in the USA, is now available in retail stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Massachusetts. Black Button Distilling's entrance into the Commonwealth market makes it one of 14 states where the brand's spirits are currently available.
"It is exciting to have our spirits available in the neighboring state of Massachusetts where people have a strong affinity for well-made craft spirits," said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling president and master distiller. "Our focus on creating the finest grain-to-glass spirits with locally-grown grains is important to Bay Staters who appreciate high-quality small batch, handcrafted spirits made with only natural ingredients and sustainable practices."
Black Button Distilling's innovative small-batch spirits are now available throughout Massachusetts: its Four Grain Straight Bourbon, Bespoke Bourbon Cream, and Citrus Forward Gin, as well as the new ready to drink CanBee Cocktails in cans. These spirits are distributed by Martignetti Companies and are available in more than 200 retail stores throughout the state including independent stores and multi-store retailers such as Wegman's, Total Wine & More, Harry Liquors, and more. Spirit lovers can find a store near them which retails Black Button Distilling's products by using the following online store locator: https://www.blackbuttondistilling.com/where-to-buy, and CanBee Cocktails can be found with the following online store locator: https://www.canbeecocktails.com/where-to-buy.
Black Button Four Grain Straight Bourbon
Black Button Four Grain Straight Bourbon is a small-batch spirit made with 100 percent New York state grown grains including 60 percent corn, 20 percent wheat, 9 percent rye, and 11 percent malted barley. With a big aroma of fresh oak, toffee, and leather along with light caramel and vanilla flavors and a clean finish, this is the product that captured Black Button founder's heart and the reason he's dedicated to craft distilling. The Four Grain Straight Bourbon has won numerous awards including a 2020 John Barley Corn Gold Medal. It is available in 750mL for a suggested retail price of $59.99.
Bespoke Bourbon Cream
Whiskey and cream naturally go so well together, and this delicious spirit combines hand finished Black Button Bourbon and local farm fresh New York State cream for a drink that delights. Bespoke Bourbon Cream is similar in concept to that of an Irish Cream but has a more complex flavor profile. The bourbon base creates that rich feel with a sweet vanilla and smooth caramel taste. The Bespoke Bourbon Cream has won numerous awards including a Gold Medal at the 2020 Concours International de Lyon competition. It is available in 750mL for a suggested retail price of $34.99.
Citrus Forward Gin
Sweet and bitter orange peel and New York State Cascade hops give the Citrus Forward Gin a bold fruit flavor. Black Button's founder, Jason Barrett, discovered the rich and juicy orange is a perfect match for the delicate notes of juniper. The unique blend of botanicals takes you on a journey from full citrus notes, to a hint of spice, and ends with clean Juniper. The Citrus Forward Gin has won numerous awards including a Gold Medal at the Great American International Spirits Competition. It is available in 750mL for a suggested retail price of $34.99.
CanBee Cocktails
CanBee Cocktails, the buzzy new brand of award-winning canned cocktails made with small-batch gin and real, simple ingredients, available for consumers to enjoy just in time for summer. Created with only natural ingredients, CanBee's classic Bee's Knees canned cocktail features farm-fresh honey, real lemon and expertly crafted, small-batch gin with no artificial flavors or colors. The effervescent cocktail tastes as if it was just freshly shaken behind the bar. With the convenience of a can, people are able to enjoy bartender quality cocktails anywhere, with it arriving just in time for the summer season of picnics, BBQs, and beach trips. When enjoying summer food and cocktails, remember that insect pollinators like bees are responsible for one third of every mouthful of food that you eat, an important fact that CanBee Cocktails recognizes and wanted to acknowledge within their mission. CanBee Cocktails aim to bring awareness to essential bee conservation efforts that preserve their vital presence within our delicate ecosystem by supporting the Xerces Society's Pollinator Conservation Program, the largest pollinator conservation program in the world.
CanBee Cocktails are available in 12-oz. cans containing 8% ABV. Boston shoppers can also purchase cans online for direct shipping in either 4-packs for $14.99 or 24-packs for $79 via CanBeeCocktails.com.
About Black Button Distilling
Black Button Distilling is the first grain-to-glass farm distillery in Rochester, NY since prohibition, and a standout that joins the elite ranks of America's Best Craft Distilleries for bourbon, rye whiskey, gin and more, according to a Forbes 2020 article. Founded in 2012 and housed in a 9,000-square-foot space near Rochester's historic Public Market, Black Button Distilling specializes in farm-to-still products, using unique and all-natural ingredients from local farms to craft more than 6,500 bottles of award-winning spirits each week, distributed in 14 states and Japan. Black Button Distilling has been named to Inc. Magazine's Top 5,000 list three times, making it one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and it is ranked 234 in metro NY area in 2021.
About CanBee Cocktails
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, CanBee Cocktails crafts award-winning, ready-to-drink cocktails with small-batch gin and real, simple ingredients. CanBee Cocktails debuted in 2021, with its signature Bee's Knees variety made from the highest quality gin, lemon and honey. Prior to its market launch, the Bee's Knees was recognized by the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition with a silver medal. The company is committed to creating canned cocktails that do good and taste even better by supporting the Xerces Society's Pollinator Conservation Program and donating a portion of all sales to bee conservancies around the world. Its mission is simple, saving the bees one cocktail at a time. For more information, visit https://www.canbeecocktails.com/ and follow along on Instagram (@canbeecocktails) and Facebook (CanBee Cocktails).
