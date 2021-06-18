FREDERICK, Md., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McClintock Distilling will release the second edition of the Black is Beautiful Spirit on June 19th at the distillery and through Black Owned and managed restaurants in Maryland and DC. This spirit is part of the international Black is Beautiful initiative from Weathered Souls Brewery in San Antonio. The spirit was a collaborative effort using the Weathered Souls recipe, brewed by Idiom Brewing and distilled, barrel aged and infused with Dark Chocolate Cacao nibs at McClintock Distilling. One hundred percent of the sales of this product is donated to the Maryland ACLU from McClintock Distilling and partner distributor, Bacchus.
Donte Johnson, the General Manager for the Hotel Revival in Downtown Baltimore is offering the Black Is Beautiful spirit as part of the program at the Topside bar located on the top floor of the Revival Hotel. Donte Johnson said "Hotel Revival made a commitment to be a place that is welcoming and accessible to all. It's through programs and partnerships with organizations such as McClintock Distillery and the Black Is Beautiful initiative that we show our community just that. We are honored to serve the Black is Beautiful Spirit and help raise awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily as well as funds for the Maryland ACLU."
The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Their mission is to bridge the gap that's been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color. McClintock Distilling the first distillery to participate over 1,200 participating brewery partners in the Black is Beautiful initiative and one of only 2 distilleries in the country participating.
For more information about the Black is Beautiful Initiative visit the website here: https://blackisbeautiful.beer/
McClintock Distilling, an organic craft distillery located in Frederick, Maryland, offers vodka, gins, and whiskeys. McClintock Distilling strives to maintain a sustainable and locally sourced business with a focus on product quality, environmental impact and community betterment. McClintock Distilling is committed to bringing the McClintock experience to all of our customers through every drop. For more information please visit http://www.mcclintockdistilling.com.
