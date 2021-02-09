SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading veteran-owned and operated coffee company, is proud to support Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports in sustaining veteran-owned small businesses that have been impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

BRCC and its Founder and CEO Evan Hafer donated a combined $150K to support the Barstool Fund, as it saves main street businesses across the United States. Hafer, who started BRCC in his garage after a nearly 20-year career as a Green Beret & CIA contractor, is working with the Barstool Fund to specifically support business-owners who share his military background, service-before-self ethos, and interest in investing in the active duty military & veteran community. 

The coffee company is also encouraging coffee-lovers to support veteran-owned small businesses through direct donations to the Barstool Fund via a "donate-at-checkout" option on the company's website. 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy started the Barstool Fund in December 2020 with a $500,000 contribution. To date, the Barstool Fund has raised nearly $35,000,000 from more than 215,000 supporters and has supported 236 small businesses. 

Learn more about the Barstool Fund and how to donate and apply here: https://www.barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund.

Media Contact:

Farahn Morgan

276 393 5677

press@blackriflecoffee.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-rifle-coffee-company-donates-150k-to-the-barstool-fund-for-veteran-owned-small-businesses-301224360.html

SOURCE Black Rifle Coffee Company

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.