Black Rock Bar & Grill locations throughout Michigan offer all veterans and active service members a free steak dinner this Veteran's Day.

 By Black Rock Bar & Grill

HARTLAND, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veteran's Day, Black Rock Bar & Grill locations throughout Michigan will offer all veterans a free steak dinner on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The dinner includes Black Rock's award-winning Certified Angus Beef ® steak, cooked by the guest on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock.

Free steak dinners are available at all Michigan Black Rock locations, including Ann Arbor, Canton, Davison, Portage, Grand Rapids, Hartland, Novi, Utica and Woodhaven. The offer is available to dine-in guests only and includes a side.

"As a veteran myself, I am honored to give back to those who served our country," said Jeff Schleuning, franchise owner at Black Rock Bar & Grill. "We are truly grateful for these heroes and look forward to serving those who served us."

About Black Rock Bar & Grill

Founded in Hartland, Mich., Black Rock Bar & Grill is an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by each guest on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. The method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world, creating memorable dining experiences. Black Rock continues to expand throughout Michigan and the U.S. For more information, visit www.blackrockrestaurants.com.

