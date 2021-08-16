NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the blister packaging market in us and it is poised to grow by $ 1.56 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Blister Packaging Market In the US 2020-2024 market is expected to have POSITIVE growth.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blister Packaging Market In US can now be gained through our report -Have a Free Sample Now!
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
Thermo Forming is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The blister packaging market size in the US has the potential to grow by USD 1.56 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Dow Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Omnicell Inc., Sonoco Products Co., Tekni-Plex Inc., WestRock Co., Winpak Ltd are the top players in the market.
- What is the key market driver and challenge?
The cost benefits of blister packaging are notably driving the market however the volatility of raw material prices is the major challenge that may impede the market growth.
Although the growing pharmaceutical industry in the US and unit-dose packaging will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of counterfeiting in pharmaceutical packaging and the harmful effect of PVC on the environment is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this blister packaging market in us forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Blister Packaging Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
The blister Packaging Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Thermoforming
- Cold Forming
- Component
- Forming Film
- Lidding Material
Blister Packaging Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The blister packaging market in us report covers the following areas:
- Blister Packaging Market in US Size
- Blister Packaging Market in US Trends
- Blister Packaging Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing unit-dose packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the blister packaging market growth in US during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Blister Packaging Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist blister packaging market in us growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the blister packaging market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the blister packaging market in us across the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blister packaging market in us vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Thermoforming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cold forming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Forming film - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lidding material - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- Dow Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Omnicell Inc.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Tekni-Plex Inc.
- WestRock Co.
- Winpak Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
