NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning chef and restaurateur, Tim Hollingsworth, has created a menu of recipes inspired by his famous cooking style exclusively for Blue Apron to bring seasonal, summertime staples to home cooks across the country. Beginning the week of June 29 through the week of July 20, Blue Apron customers can channel their inner gourmet chef with new, elevated takes on family favorites curated specially by Hollingsworth in partnership with Blue Apron's culinary team.
Known for using high quality and sustainable ingredients, Hollingsworth combines the flavors and memories of the backyard cookouts of his Texas childhood with California cuisine and his wife Coco's Lebanese culinary traditions, into restaurant-quality dishes that can be made at home.
"Growing up in Texas, dinner was a family affair, with everyone coming together to make a meal. I've passed on the tradition to my kids and invite families everywhere to get together in the kitchen and get creative," said Hollingsworth. " With Blue Apron, fresh, pre-portioned ingredients are delivered straight to your door, making it easy for families small and large to explore new flavors and types of cuisine."
The five new Blue Apron x Tim Hollingsworth recipes include:
- Chicken with Walnut Mahammara, Couscous & Labneh
- Grilled BBQ NY Strip Steaks with Baked Beans and Grilled Zucchini
- Salmon with Tamarind Sauce, Aromatic Rice and Crispy Onions
- Salsa Chicken Tacos with Snap Pea Elote
- Shrimp with Ginger-Tomato Cream and Rice Cakes
"This collaboration invites Blue Apron members to host their own family cookouts that savor the classic summer flavors from Tim Hollingsworth's kitchen," said John Adler, Vice President of Culinary at Blue Apron. "Whether you want to spend time outside by the grill, or keep it indoors on the stovetop, this culinary experience will give our members the chance to bring out their inner chef and connect over a delicious dinner."
To learn more about how Hollingsworth and the Blue Apron culinary team were inspired to create, and tips and tricks for cooking with the family, tune into Blue Apron's Instagram (@blueapron) for more content throughout June.
About Blue Apron:
Blue Apron's mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.
About Timothy Hollingsworth:
Timothy Hollingsworth is an award-winning chef and restaurateur in Los Angeles. In 2015, he opened Otium, an ambitious all-day restaurant next to The Broad. A longtime LA favorite, Otium's sophisticated, yet accessible menu features eclectic, vibrant, and seasonal flavors. In 2018, he brought C.J. Boyd's to The Fields LA, a fried chicken stand that pays homage to Chef Tim's grandfather Cecil Boyd and his southern roots. At Free Play, Hollingsworth's latest restaurant and bar, you can watch and play your favorite games. Before he moved to Los Angeles in 2012, Hollingsworth started his career at The French Laundry where he worked for 13 years including four years as the Chef de Cuisine. Hollingsworth has won multiple awards throughout his career, including the Rising Star Chef Award from The San Francisco Chronicle and the Rising Star Chef of the Year Award, presented by the James Beard Foundation. He is also the winner of Netflix's The Final Table, a global culinary competition series that debuted in November 2018. He lives in Mt. Washington with his wife and three kids and you can watch them all cooking together on his YouTube Channel, Hollingsworth House.
