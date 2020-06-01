BOSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing rate of food insecurity across the Commonwealth, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is partnering with local food relief nonprofits to provide nutritious meals to families in need.
Pre-COVID-19, one in 11 Massachusetts households faced hunger, which amounted to 9% of residents. As of March, data showed that 38% of people in the state were food insecure and the rate continues to rise.
"Access to nutritious food is essential for maintaining a healthy life," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "To help address this growing health issue, Blue Cross has made significant local investments and developed new community partnerships to ensure families have access to healthy food during this difficult time."
To date, Blue Cross' financial, pro-bono and in-kind COVID-19 community support totals $9.75M. In addition to the company's $460,000 contribution to regional COVID-19 response funds including the Boston Resiliency Fund, The Community Foundation of Western Mass, the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, The Community Foundation of Southeast Massachusetts among others, Blue Cross has committed nearly $600,000 directly to nonprofits addressing the rising rate of food insecurity in communities across the state.
This support includes:
- A new partnership with Lovin Spoonfuls and FLIK, Blue Cross' food service vendor, engaging cafeteria employees from our Hingham and Quincy offices to prepare 1,000 meals per day to donate to local communities in need. Lovin' Spoonfuls, which focuses on bridging the gap between food abundance and need, picks up the prepared meals each morning and distributes the meals to more than a dozen organizations in Chelsea, East Boston, Greater Boston, Quincy and Waltham.
- Increasing support for Project Bread and their COVID-19 response efforts working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and many schools and community partners to provide families with access to school meals while schools are closed.
- Funding of World Central Kitchen's Frontline Foods South Shore and Off Their Plate initiatives, which provide hospital clinicians with food from local restaurants that have been impacted by the COVID crisis.
- Partnering with food pantries such as Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Pantry, which serves Greater Chicopee, and the One Chelsea Fund, which is providing critical support for community members who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
- Launching an employee food assistance program where Blue Cross associates can pick-up free meal kits once a week to feed a family of four.
See the full list of organizations Blue Cross is partnering with and the communities they serve below.
City
Organization
State-wide
Ellie Fund
State-wide
Lovin' Spoonfuls
State-wide
Project Bread
Allston
West End House Boys & Girls Clubs
Amesbury & the North Shore
Our Neighbors Table
Amherst
Amherst Survival Center
Attleboro
Hebron Food Pantry
Boston
Pine Street Inn
Brockton & the South Shore
Father Bill's & Mainspring
Brockton
The Charity Guild
Cambridge
Cambridge Community Center
Cape Cod & the Islands
Family Pantry of Cape Cod
Chelsea
One Chelsea Fund
Chelsea
Salvation Army Chelsea
Chicopee
Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry
Dorchester
Daily Table
East Boston
Crossroads Family Center
East Boston
Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston
East Boston
YMCA of East Boston & Boston Center for Youth & Families, Paris St.
Eastern Massachusetts
Greater Boston Food Bank
Greater Boston
Community Servings
Greater Boston
Epiphany School Pantry
Greater Boston
Fresh Truck
Greater Boston
Lifeboat Food Pantry
Greater Boston
Metro Boston Alive
Greater Boston
Off Their Plates
Greater Boston
Saint Francis House
Greater Boston
Violence in Boston
Lowell
Open Pantry of Greater Lowell
Lynn
Lynn Community Care Fund
Malden
Bread of Life Food Pantry
Needham
Ellie Fund
New Bedford
Help United
Quincy & the South Shore
Interfaith Social Services
Quincy
Quincy Fund
Quincy
Southwest Community Food Center
Salem
Salem Pantry
South Shore
Frontline Foods South Shore
Springfield
Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Waltham
Healthy Waltham
Waltham
Waltham Community Day Center
Western Massachusetts
Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Weymouth
Weymouth Food Pantry
About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.