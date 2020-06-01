BOSTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing rate of food insecurity across the Commonwealth, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is partnering with local food relief nonprofits to provide nutritious meals to families in need.

Pre-COVID-19, one in 11 Massachusetts households faced hunger, which amounted to 9% of residents. As of March, data showed that 38% of people in the state were food insecure and the rate continues to rise.

"Access to nutritious food is essential for maintaining a healthy life," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "To help address this growing health issue, Blue Cross has made significant local investments and developed new community partnerships to ensure families have access to healthy food during this difficult time."

To date, Blue Cross' financial, pro-bono and in-kind COVID-19 community support totals $9.75M. In addition to the company's $460,000 contribution to regional COVID-19 response funds including the Boston Resiliency Fund, The Community Foundation of Western Mass, the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, The Community Foundation of Southeast Massachusetts among others, Blue Cross has committed nearly $600,000 directly to nonprofits addressing the rising rate of food insecurity in communities across the state.

This support includes:

  • A new partnership with Lovin Spoonfuls and FLIK, Blue Cross' food service vendor, engaging cafeteria employees from our Hingham and Quincy offices to prepare 1,000 meals per day to donate to local communities in need. Lovin' Spoonfuls, which focuses on bridging the gap between food abundance and need, picks up the prepared meals each morning and distributes the meals to more than a dozen organizations in Chelsea, East Boston, Greater Boston, Quincy and Waltham.
  • Increasing support for Project Bread and their COVID-19 response efforts working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and many schools and community partners to provide families with access to school meals while schools are closed.
  • Funding of World Central Kitchen's Frontline Foods South Shore and Off Their Plate initiatives, which provide hospital clinicians with food from local restaurants that have been impacted by the COVID crisis.
  • Partnering with food pantries such as Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Pantry, which serves Greater Chicopee, and the One Chelsea Fund, which is providing critical support for community members who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.
  • Launching an employee food assistance program where Blue Cross associates can pick-up free meal kits once a week to feed a family of four.

See the full list of organizations Blue Cross is partnering with and the communities they serve below.

City

Organization

State-wide

Ellie Fund

State-wide

Lovin' Spoonfuls

State-wide

Project Bread

Allston

West End House Boys & Girls Clubs

Amesbury & the North Shore

Our Neighbors Table

Amherst

Amherst Survival Center

Attleboro

Hebron Food Pantry

Boston

Pine Street Inn

Brockton & the South Shore

Father Bill's & Mainspring

Brockton

The Charity Guild

Cambridge

Cambridge Community Center

Cape Cod & the Islands

Family Pantry of Cape Cod

Chelsea

One Chelsea Fund

Chelsea

Salvation Army Chelsea

Chicopee

Lorraine's Soup Kitchen & Pantry

Dorchester

Daily Table

East Boston

Crossroads Family Center

East Boston

Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston

East Boston

YMCA of East Boston & Boston Center for Youth & Families, Paris St.

Eastern Massachusetts

Greater Boston Food Bank

Greater Boston

Community Servings

Greater Boston

Epiphany School Pantry

Greater Boston

Fresh Truck

Greater Boston

Lifeboat Food Pantry

Greater Boston

Metro Boston Alive

Greater Boston

Off Their Plates

Greater Boston

Saint Francis House

Greater Boston

Violence in Boston

Lowell

Open Pantry of Greater Lowell

Lynn

Lynn Community Care Fund

Malden

Bread of Life Food Pantry

Needham

Ellie Fund

New Bedford

Help United

Quincy & the South Shore

Interfaith Social Services

Quincy

Quincy Fund

Quincy

Southwest Community Food Center

Salem

Salem Pantry

South Shore

Frontline Foods South Shore

Springfield

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Waltham

Healthy Waltham

Waltham

Waltham Community Day Center

Western Massachusetts

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Weymouth

Weymouth Food Pantry

