PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on World Oceans Day, Blue Harbor Fish Co.® is celebrating the important role that sustainable seafood plays in ensuring a healthy ocean and planet. Blue Harbor Fish Co.®, which has been a Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable seafood since 2016, provides American consumers with sustainable, wild caught albacore tuna and pink salmon packed with simple ingredients.
On this day, 140 countries come together to celebrate the role of the ocean in our everyday life, and to inspire action to protect and sustainably use marine resources.
"The choices we make have a ripple effect – like choosing sustainable seafood for a healthy ocean," said Brian Perkins, Regional Director of the Americas for the Marine Stewardship Council. "We're proud of Blue Harbor Fish Co.® for its ongoing dedication to providing American consumers with MSC certified sustainable seafood so they know they're getting seafood that's good for them and good for the ocean."
The MSC, a global nonprofit recognized as the world's leading certification and ecolabeling program for sustainable, wild-caught seafood, launched a new global campaign titled, 'Little Blue Label, Big Blue Future' to celebrate World Oceans Day and to encourage more consumers to switch to seafood certified to its rigorous 'blue fish' standard.
As a member of the MSC initiative, Blue Harbor Fish Co.® meets strict guidelines in which all of its products are traceable back to an MSC certified sustainable source. All the parties in the Blue Harbor Fish Co.® supply chain, from the catch to the retailer, meet standards set by MSC to make sure Blue Harbor Fish Co.® contains only sustainable seafood. This prevents possible seafood mislabeling or fraud and ensures that consumers are getting the product that is listed on packaging.
Oceans contain up to 80 percent of life on earth1, with seafood providing an important source of protein to more than 3 billion people across the world2. MSC certified seafood represents roughly 15% of global marine catch, demonstrating that certification is helping to grow and maintain the number of sustainable fish populations. In the US, more than 2,500 seafood products worldwide carry the MSC blue fish label.
The MSC standard was established in 1997 and is the only wild caught seafood standard and ecolabeling program to meet United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) guidelines, as well as meet Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) benchmarking criteria. The standards used to evaluate fisheries have been developed in deliberation with scientists, industry, and conservation groups, and reflect the most up-to-date fisheries science and management practices.
For more about Blue Harbor Fish Co.® partnership with the MSC: http://blueharborfishco.com/our-certifications
About Blue Harbor Fish Co.®
Blue Harbor Fish Co.® brand is committed to offering the highest-quality, sustainably-caught fish and protecting our oceans. Blue Harbor Fish Co.® provides wild-caught Albacore tuna sourced from the South Pacific and wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon. All of Blue Harbor Fish Co.'s® fisheries are proudly Marine Stewardship Council certified since 2016. Blue Harbor Fish Co.®: Catch Something Good®
Notes to editors: Monday, 8 June 2020 is World Oceans Day, observed in 140 countries to drive collaboration to safeguard our oceans. To support this effort, the MSC has launched a new global campaign: 'Big blue future, little blue label'. Follow along at #BigBlueFuture on social media and MSC.org/BigBlueFuture.
1 An estimated 50-80% of all animal life on earth is found under the ocean surface. More detail can be found in PNAS 115 (25) 6506.
2 According to the United nation Food and Agriculture Organization, fish provide about 3.2 billion people with almost 20 percent of their average per capita intake of animal protein - (UNFAO 2018) SOFIA Report, p70
