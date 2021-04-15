BARRE, Vt., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vermont Foodbank announces that it has received a $25,000 gift from the Blue Trident Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation led by Jaime and Pamela Ellertson of South Woodstock, Vermont.
This gift will be leveraged as a challenge match in 2021, multiplying the impact of other donations to help alleviate the hunger crisis in Vermont — which has increased significantly since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Food insecurity affects all of us," says Jaime Ellertson. "It is a critical public health crisis nationwide and is affecting more families during the COVID pandemic. We are thrilled to be making a pledge to the Vermont Foodbank, which has risen to the challenge of meeting the increasing need in Vermont."
"Since the start of the pandemic," says Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles, "1 in 3 Vermont residents have experienced hunger — which is unprecedented. We are extremely grateful to the Blue Trident Foundation for their matching pledge, which will result in a combined total of $50,000 in donations toward the fight against hunger in Vermont. With more people turning to charitable food for support than we've seen in the history of our organization, this gift will go a long way toward providing food for all of our communities across the state."
For more information about the Vermont Foodbank, please visit vtfoodbank.org.
The Vermont Foodbank is the state's largest hunger-relief organization, providing nutritious food through a network of 215 food shelves, meal sites, senior centers, and after-school programs, and directly to families, children, older adults and individuals at schools and hospitals. Last year, the Vermont Foodbank provided 11.7 million pounds of food to people throughout Vermont. The Vermont Foodbank, a member of Feeding America, is nationally recognized as one of the most effective and efficient nonprofits and food banks in the nation. Learn more at http://www.vtfoodbank.org.
Blue Trident Foundation is a charitable organization established by Pamela and Jaime Ellertson which focuses its resources on supporting public health, education, the arts and the environment with a specific focus on the world's oceans. Blue Trident Foundation is a charitable foundation defined under and pursuant to Section 170(c) and Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.
