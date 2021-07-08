ABILENE, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSkySearch, LLC., on the web at blueskysearch.com, the elder statesman of agriculture online job portal services, announced today that it is opening an office in Texas to better serve Employers and Candidates throughout the United States. The Texas office will be located in Abilene, Texas, and will be managed by the company president, Mike Lovelace.    

There are great opportunities to communicate with our clients across the country. By being in a more centralized location, the expanded use of time zones will allow for quicker communication and prompt customer service. With the need of on-site recruiting, employee interviews or review services by our associates, this location will provide a savings for commuting purposes. With the costs of everything rising we are actively looking to mitigate any expense so as little as possible, if any, should be passed onto our industry partners.

"Yuma will forever be the home of BlueSkySearch," said Mike Lovelace, CEO of BlueSkySearch, LLC. "It is an agricultural hub of our great nation and we see no need of exiting the area!" The long time office in Yuma, Arizona will continue to be managed by Ariana Lovelace, who serves as the VP of Website Operations    

About BlueSkySearch, LLC.:

BlueSkySearch, LLC. is a pioneer in online recruiting and job placement services, established over 20 years ago. BlueSkySearch, LLC. is an executive search firm specializing in the Produce Industry, Agriculture and the Food Industry. The company was organized with a simple answer to a serious problem that had long existed in the Produce Industry – it is hard to find qualified produce and agriculture professionals. BlueSkySearch, LLC. continues to explore how best to be the solution.

