BLANDON, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueStar®, manufacturer of high-performance, customizable appliances for the home, has expanded its award-winning premium refrigeration line with all new integrated column refrigerators and freezers featuring luxurious stainless steel and glass interiors and unmatched options for customized style. The new Columns provide oversized capacity, plus signature BlueStar® features like pull out trays and extra-large, fully extending drawers, designed to fit the needs of a true chef's kitchen, both in terms of performance and design.
"BlueStar's trademark is our unparalleled customization and professional-level performance. Customers today are seeking appliances they can personalize, customizable on the inside to fit their lifestyle, and customizable on the outside with a variety of colors, trims and configurations to fit their personal style," said Eliza Sheffield, president, BlueStar®. "Our new Column refrigerators and freezers offer customers limitless design freedom in planning the essential chef's kitchen."
Unlimited Design Flexibility
The new integrated Column refrigerators and freezers are customizable for a variety of configurations and styles. While the Columns are panel-ready to integrate seamlessly with cabinets, customers also can choose traditional stainless steel for a more professional look. Or, exclusive to BlueStar®, select from a palette of more than 1,000 colors or create a custom color to match other kitchen décor or cabinets. Ten metal trim options, including brushed brass, antique brass, antique copper, and pewter, are available for a distinctive finishing touch. BlueStar® also can custom color match appliances to paint colors, or match paint colors to appliances. All column products can be color coordinated with BlueStar's high-performance line of cooking equipment and ventilation to complete a fully customized BlueStar® kitchen suite.
Unlike traditional refrigeration, the BlueStar® vertical refrigerator columns can be easily paired with any size freezer column. BlueStar® Column refrigerators are available in 24" and 30" sizes; freezers are available in 18", 24" and 30" sizes. Pair two together for a built-in, side-by-side look or build a beautiful 'refrigeration wall'. The refrigerator and freezer column are both available with a left hinge door swing or right hinge door swing, so they can be built in on either side of one another or installed on opposite ends of the kitchen. The design possibilities are endless.
"Integrated columns have been growing in popularity with interior designers and homeowners because they offer professional-grade performance, convenience and complete design flexibility. We are excited to take this level of customization to the next level with our unmatched color and trim options," said Sheffield.
Available in 24" and 30" sizes, Column refrigerators offer unmatched capacity and customization options with professional grade performance. With stainless steel and glass interiors, these professional-grade integrated refrigerators feature a fully extending slide tray that fits a sheet pan for effortless cooling to cooking prep, a BlueStar® signature. Extra-large, fully extending crisper drawers provide deep storage and full visibility. Stunning LED lighting makes locating items effortless, and the easy- to-use touch screen control includes Sabbath and Shopping modes, ideal for getting food back to temperature after returning from the market.
Column Freezers
BlueStar® column freezers are available in three sizes, 18", 24" and 30". These freezers include heavy duty construction, commercial-style design, full extension metal drawers and extra-bright LED lighting. An automatic ice maker with a super ice function increases ice production by 50% and allows for multiple ice cube sizes. The rapid bottle cooler is designed to cool off beverages quickly, for up to 45 minutes.
About BlueStar®
Designed and built in Pennsylvania since 1880, BlueStar® cooking, refrigeration and ventilation products are handcrafted for discerning home chefs who demand restaurant-quality results in their own kitchens. The award-winning line includes high-performance gas ranges, cooktops, electric and gas wall ovens, complementary kitchen ventilation hoods and premium refrigeration. BlueStar® is the only pro-style appliance brand to offer virtually unlimited options for personalization, including more than 1,000 colors and trims. Customize a BlueStar® appliance online at "Build Your Own BlueStar".
For general information visit http://www.bluestarcooking.com or join the conversation on social media @bluestarcooking
