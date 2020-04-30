NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms announced today that Nancy Preston, founder of Milk Money Kitchens, is the grand prize winner of the company's fourth annual Our Farm Salutes grant-giving program Heroes to CEOs. Yesterday, three veteran-owned companies competed in a virtual event to pitch their business to a panel of judges selected by Bob Evans Farms for a chance to win the grand prize. The other two finalists, Bronze Star Homes and Baby So Right, were each awarded a $10,000 business grant. Each eligible entry was scored based on reason, presentation, feasibility, opportunity and future success of the business or plan submitted.
"I am honored to continue the Heroes to CEOs program for its fourth year and meet passionate veteran entrepreneurs who have very unique businesses. We are extremely proud to be supporting Milk Money Kitchens during this unprecedented time for veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners," said Mark Delahanty, President and CEO, Bob Evans Farms. "Nancy's pitch and her innovative business impressed me and is going to be extremely valuable."
Bob Evans Farms has always been committed to supporting America's active duty service members, veterans, and their families through awareness, donations, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities and volunteerism. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heroes to CEOs program pitching event was held virtually for the finalists and judges to abide by social distancing guidelines. Bob Evans Farms was inspired by the determined, creative, and hard-working veteran entrepreneurs that participated in this year's program and are honored to support them as the world collectively navigates through this unique time.
For the second consecutive year, Bob Evans Farms partnered with Bunker Labs, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping new veteran entrepreneurs start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur in the veteran community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Bunker Labs has received a total of $30,000 in donations from Bob Evans Farms over the past two years, as recognition of their support of Heroes to CEOs and to help continue their mission.
Milk Money Kitchens runs on the singular vision of improving lives and increasing economic growth through food entrepreneurship. By providing on-demand rental kitchen spaces, business consulting & services, and revenue-sharing opportunities, people can grow their existing food operations or launch a new business with less capital, less personal risk, and far more profitability. The company's goals are centered around creating socio-economic mobility and measurable economic value.
"Thanks to the 'Heroes to CEOs' program, we can onboard four employees. This will allow us to run a second facility, which is under negotiation now and only needs minor improvements to launch," said Nancy Preston, Founder of Milk Money Kitchens. "Our integrated approach to solving food industry problems only begins with rental kitchens that reduce capital needs and fixed costs."
The future will also be bright for the other two finalists, Cristina and Robert Moore, co-founders of Bronze Star Homes, and Donald Todd, founder of Baby So Right. The two finalists each received a $10,000 business grant for their companies. Bronze Star Homes plans to use the program grant to help provide them with most of the design and certification funding to develop and build a village of tiny homes for homeless veterans. Baby So Right plans to continue to produce, distribute and create the automatic retractable pacifier holder and other new similar types of products to protect infants and children.
Bob Evans Farms has given a total of $260,000 to veteran businesses and organizations since the Heroes to CEOs program started in 2017. For more information on the Heroes to CEOs program visit https://www.bobevansgrocery.com/our-story/our-farm-salutes/. For more information about Bob Evans Farms visit www.bobevansgrocery.com and for more information about Bunker Labs visit www.bunkerlabs.org.
About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.
Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.
†SOURCE: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 12/29/19.
About Bunker Labs
Bunker Labs is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Chicago, with chapters in 25+ cities, built by military veteran entrepreneurs to empower other military veterans to start and grow businesses. Through local chapters organized in cities across the U.S., Bunker Labs provides educational programming, mentors, events, and thriving local networks to help military veterans succeed and thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators.