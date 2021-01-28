NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Evans Restaurants is paying homage to its founder's farming roots by supporting and inspiring the next generation of agricultural leaders through its ongoing partnership with the National FFA Organization. As a continued investment, Bob Evans Restaurants is awarding supervised agriculture experience (SAE) project grants to nine high school student FFA members located across the country. This grant program also solidifies the brand's commitment to our nation's farming community and the spirit of innovation that brings the freshest foods to its restaurants and family tables across America.
Applications for new, or expanded, SAE grant projects opened in the fall of 2020. The SAE projects are a requirement all FFA members must complete and consist of the students either creating and operating an agriculture-related business, working at an agriculture-related business, or conducting an agricultural research experience. Each recipient will receive $1,000 to help them achieve the goals they outlined for their SAE project this year. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report about their career development experience.
The funds from Bob Evans Restaurants will assist the high school students with entrepreneurial agriculture projects, such as expanding an organic garden to help feed their local community and growing fresh produce to assist local businesses. These experiential projects will help students learn more about agriculture, as well as how to run a business firsthand.
"Our namesake was both a farmer and an entrepreneur, so we're excited to be able to fund these innovative agricultural projects and student-run businesses in his honor," said Saed Mohseni chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. "At Bob Evans, we pride ourselves on bringing America's Farm Fresh to the tables of our communities and we're proud to help enable these students to provide farm-fresh food to their local communities. We look forward to seeing what each student will accomplish this year—and throughout their future careers in the farming industry."
The 2021 recipients were selected from more than 5,968 applications nationwide. Individuals who received grants and their anticipated projects include:
- Lizzy Brown, Columbia, Missouri, plans to cultivate fresh vegetables and herbs to sell during a community event. Proceeds of the event will be donated to Lizzy's Walk of Faith Foundation, created to find a cure for cancer and support local families.
- Brooklin Drake, Marathon, New York, will hone entrepreneurial skills by growing and selling pumpkins and flowers in the community using a new greenhouse purchased with funds from the grant.
- Ryan Kaverman, Spencerville, Ohio, is going to expand an existing vegetable plot by testing soil nutrient levels in order to increase yields and will utilize social media to sell crops to the public.
- Alex Kellersmith, Houston, Ohio, will produce new vegetable starters to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables to sell at a roadside stand in Lockington, Ohio.
- Hayden Mowery, Houston, Ohio, seeks to increase garden space to expand the production of corn, cucumbers, squash and watermelon and begin selling produce this summer to make money for the State FFA Degree.
- Amanda Niemann, Litchfield, Illinois, will learn agricultural and entrepreneurial skills by growing and selling sweet corn in different plots across an acre of land.
- Lily-Kate Noel, Oregon, Missouri, plans to expand the growing and selling of pumpkins, corn, mums and other flowers by acquiring more acreage and purchasing a greenhouse.
- Shelby Serrano, Camden, Delaware, will raise a variety of vegetables and herbs in a new greenhouse using drip irrigation systems to supply local businesses with organic materials.
- Jayla Washington, Meggett, South Carolina, will expand an organic farm and add composting practices to provide quality, organic produce to soup kitchens around Charleston, SC.
For more information on Bob Evan's Restaurant's commitment to FFA, including information about how to get involved in FFA Week, taking place February 20 – 27, and Give FFA Day on February 25, please visit http://www.BobEvans.com/FFA. For more information about FFA, please visit http://www.FFA.org.
About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC
Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a school based national youth organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter.
About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.
Media Contact:
Brian Hammel, Fahlgren Mortine
614-383-1659
Media Contact
Lauren Rozzo, Fahlgren Mortine, +1 614-383-1619, lauren.rozzo@fahlgren.com
SOURCE Bob Evans Restaurants