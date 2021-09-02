RIO GRANDE, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Evans Restaurants is excited to announce that it will be celebrating the fall harvest season this year with the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival on Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10, at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio. This signature event is held at the birthplace of the brand, where the original Bob Evans restaurant still stands today—paying homage to its history and roots in the farming community. This year's 50th anniversary celebration down on the farm will feature live musical performances, free, on-site camping and several other activities that allow guests to experience America's Farm Fresh in a unique way.
"Like so many families, we are looking forward to welcoming back our favorite event that's deeply rooted in tradition," said Bob Holtcamp, president and chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. "We also are excited to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Bringing families together has always been at the heart of what we do and our farm festival helps us do this outside of our restaurants and in the very community where our brand was born."
FARM FRESH FOOD
It wouldn't be a Bob Evans festival without farm fresh food! Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of food options from local vendors throughout the festival including fall favorites like cider slushies, apple dumplings, kettle corn, Ohio-made cheeses, as well as beloved Bob Evans favorites like its farm-famous sausage and iconic Farm Festival Bean soup. Sausage is what started it all for Bob Evans, and guests can enjoy it on the original stomping grounds with one of the various sausage sandwiches or iconic freshly-baked biscuits with sausage gravy. Guests can also dine at the original Bob Evans Restaurant located on the Bob Evans Farm during Farm Festival weekend to enjoy more farm fresh favorites for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
ACTIVITIES AND ENTERTAINMENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy live performances from incredible country music and bluegrass acts, including the legendary country music band, Exile; the award-winning bluegrass group, Dailey & Vincent; and long-time Farm Festival performers, Johnny Staats & The Delivery Boys and The Rarely Herd, among others.
Performances from lumberjacks, chainsaw carvers, an opportunity to interact with Columbus Zoo animals (Sunday only), and farm demonstrations, including sheep shearing by Stanley Strode, horseshoeing by the Hocking College Equestrian Program, and pig races, will also be a part of the festival. More than 60 artisans will be in attendance to showcase and sell their work during the festival.
Additionally, the professional, high-energy Ready Go Dog Show will wow crowds throughout the weekend with their natural ability to fly through the air and the Lily Pearl's Square Dancing Tractor team will show off their fancy driving routines (on Saturday only). Fireworks will round out the night on Saturday with the colorful display provided by the Village of Rio Grande starting at 8:30 p.m.
"Farm Festival has become a tradition for so many families over the past five decades and we are grateful to be able to hold this event this year and celebrate this momentous anniversary together in-person," said Holtcamp. "We look forward to welcoming back visitors and members of the local community to make memories together down on the farm."
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
The Farm Festival will include amusement park rides for all ages. All-day ride wristbands can be purchased for $10 for adults ages 13 and up and $5 for children 12 and under. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1 each. A Kids' Farmyard Fun area will feature face painting, a hay bale maze, game tent, kiddie train rides, and a corn pile.
Bob Evans welcomes families to camp on the farm for free from Tuesday, October 5 through Sunday, October 10 to enjoy all of the festival activities that weekend. Spots are available on a first come, first served basis and no reservations are necessary.
The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588 just off U.S. Route 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate and are $5 for adults and free for children five and under. On Friday, October 8, all school and chartered buses will receive free admission.
For more information and to view a full entertainment schedule, visit bobevans.com/farm-festival.
###
About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC
Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 450 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Fahlgren Mortine
Media Contact
Lauren Rozzo, Fahlgren Mortine, +1 614-383-1619, lauren.rozzo@fahlgren.com
SOURCE Bob Evans Restaurants