NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the home of America's Farm Fresh, Bob Evans Restaurants knows when fruits and vegetables are in peak season and taste their best—that's why today it is introducing its new Fresh Berry dishes just in time for National Strawberry Month in May. Perfect for spring and summer, the new strawberry dishes will sweeten up mealtime and satisfy guests' berry cravings all season long. The new Fresh Berry dishes reimagine Bob Evans' classics, like their farm-fresh breakfasts and salads, by pairing them with vine-ripened, hand-picked strawberries that are full of freshness and flavor.
Bob Evans' fresh strawberries are grown on U.S. family farms and are hand-picked at peak ripeness. Once they are delivered to each restaurant, the vine-ripened strawberries are de-stemmed by hand, then freshly-sliced for each order in Bob Evans' farmhouse kitchens. The new Fresh Berry dishes will satisfy any craving, whether you want to indulge your sweet tooth with a decadent breakfast or enjoy a refreshing salad.
"True to our founder's farming roots and innovative spirit, we always look for opportunities to refresh our menus each season and reimagine the farm-fresh tastes guests love," said Saed Mohseni, chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. "As part of our commitment to America's Farm Fresh, we're proud to partner with U.S. family farmers to bring the freshest and highest quality ingredients to our guests, including these hand-picked, vine-ripened strawberries."
"Spring is a time for renewal, and by sweetening up our farm-fresh classics with juicy, ripe strawberries, we're giving our guests a new way to enjoy their favorites," said Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. "As guests gather around the table with their loved ones again, we hope our new Fresh Berry dishes make mealtime simple and provide options everyone in the family can enjoy together."
Guests can now order Bob Evans' new Fresh Berry dishes starting at $5.99 for breakfast, lunch or dinner at all Bob Evans locations. Bob Evans is also bringing back some classic dishes with a fresh twist for spring. The seasonal entrées available through August include:
- NEW Fresh Berry Farmer's Choice Breakfast, the signature dish now includes three hotcakes or two slices of brioche French Toast topped with freshly-sliced strawberries, a sweet strawberry sauce, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Plus two eggs cooked-to-order, your choice of breakfast meat and hash browns or home fries.
- NEW Fresh Berry Hotcakes, four hotcakes topped with vine-ripened strawberries, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Also available with a side of hickory-smoked bacon, farm-famous sausage or ham.
- NEW Fresh Berry French Toast, two slices of thick-cut brioche French toast topped with vine-ripened strawberries, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Served with your choice of farm-famous breakfast meat.
- NEW Strawberry Banana Oatmeal, Quaker® steel-cut oatmeal topped with vine-ripened strawberries, fresh banana slices, strawberry sauce and candied pecans. Served with fresh milk and a side of our signature banana nut bread.
- NEW Summer Berry Salad, a bed of fresh greens topped with chicken grilled to perfection, vine-ripened strawberries, pecans, real blue cheese and a lite berry vinaigrette.
- NEW Family-Size Summer Berry Salad, this family-sized version of the Summer Berry Salad serves up to six and comes with 12 dinner rolls. Available for delivery or curbside pickup.
- Chicken Salad Fruit Plate, a returning fan-favorite reimagined includes tender, all-white-meat chicken salad atop a bed of fresh lettuce with fresh-sliced cantaloupe, vine-ripened strawberries and grapes, topped with pecans. Served with freshly-baked rolls or banana nut bread.
- Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, hard boiled eggs, fresh-diced tomatoes and green onions on a bed of greens, topped with real blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing—this salad is back and better than ever.
For more information or local restaurant hours, please visit http://www.BobEvans.com.
About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC
Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Fahlgren Mortine
Media Contact
Lauren Rozzo, Fahlgren Mortine, +1 614-383-1619, lauren.rozzo@fahlgren.com
SOURCE Bob Evans Restaurants