NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bob Evans Restaurants announces it will be kicking off its annual fundraising efforts to support agricultural education and innovation with its first-ever "Egg Crack, Give Back" promotion. On Thursday February 25, guests can help their local Bob Evans Restaurant** raise funds for agricultural education by ordering a Farmer's Choice Breakfast. For every Farmer's Choice Breakfast dish sold on February 25, Bob Evans Restaurants will make a $1 donation to the National FFA Organization (FFA) up to $15,000.*
The signature Farmer's Choice Breakfast includes your choice of premium breakfast meat, two fresh-cracked eggs cooked-to-order, hash browns or home fries, and three hotcakes or two slices of Brioche French toast. Other varieties of the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, such as The Double Meat Farmer, Homestead Farmer and Banana Berry Farmer, also qualify for the fundraising event.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the FFA and help underwrite Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grants that give FFA students critical hands-on learning opportunities ranging from agricultural internships and research experience, to entrepreneurship opportunities. "Egg Crack, Give Back" is an extension of the Bob Evans partnership with the FFA, paying homage to founder Bob Evans' roots as a farmer and inspiring the next generation of agricultural leaders.
The "Egg Crack, Give Back" promotion coincides with "Give FFA Day," a 24-hour fundraising campaign held during National FFA Week (February 20-27, 2021). National FFA Week helps spread awareness about what FFA is, how it impacts the education of high school students across the country, and ultimately prepares them for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Give FFA Day is Thursday, February 25, 2021 and its purpose is to encourage people to donate to the FFA to help support the student members and their local chapters.
"At Bob Evans, nourishing our communities is at the heart of what we do every day – whether that's through providing farm-fresh food to our guests or supporting the next generation of farmers who will soon be at the heart of our food system," said Saed Mohseni, chief executive officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. "The SAE grant program gives future agricultural leaders incredible experiences that will propel them to the next stage of their development and training. We all stand to benefit from supporting the next generation of farmers who will help ensure the integrity of what's on your plate, whether you're cooking at home or dining with us."
For more information and for local restaurant hours, visit BobEvans.com. For more information on Bob Evans Restaurants' commitment to the FFA, including information about how to get involved in National FFA Week, please visit BobEvans.com/FFA. For more information about FFA, visit FFA.org.
*Disclaimer: Up to a maximum $15,000 will go to the National FFA Organization to support the National FFA and the 2021 SAE grants. Purchase is not tax deductible as a charitable contribution as the customer will receive goods or services equivalent to the purchase price for each item purchased.
**Disclaimer: Available in all states where Bob Evans Restaurants is located except for North Carolina and New Jersey.
About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC
Bob Evans Restaurants is chain of family-style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Guests have been enjoying signature farm-fresh meals like the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, made with fresh-cracked eggs, and the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner among other classics for over 70 years. True to his humble farmer roots, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family, and this hospitality is still on display at every Bob Evans Restaurant location. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on bringing America's Farm Fresh to its guests at every meal, each and every day. For more information and restaurant locations, visit BobEvans.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a school based national youth organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter.
About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.
