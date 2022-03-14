SINGAPORE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob The Baker Boy, one of the country's go-to names when it comes to customized cakes for all occasions, partners with Swiss confectionery brand Nestlé through its new line of sweets, the KitKat Tarts.
"Originally part of our signature Happiness Bake Box made with KIT KAT®, the Assorted Mini Tarts (in collaboration with Nestlé) are now available as standalone items," says Bob the Baker Boy founder May Ee Fong. "This allows everybody to get a piece of this decadent sweet treat right when they want it."
According to May Ee Fong, the KitKat tarts are a new way to enjoy both their baked goods and Nestlé's iconic wafer. Those who will indulge in this collaborative treat can get the tarts in different flavors: black tea KitKat ganache with matcha KitKat, rose lemonade ganache with rose lemonade agar-agar, coffee Milo gao siew dai, and lemonade ganache with lemonade agar-agar.
"What's more fun with the tarts made with Nestle products is that they not only include Nestle's popular flavors," May Ee Fong continues. "Each variant shows that KitKat blends well with Asian-inspired flavors and aromas, which is very important because they appeal to both locals and foreigners alike."
This is not the first collaborative project between Bob the Baker Boy and Nestlé; not long ago, they have worked jointly to create the KitKat Happiness Box, which featured different cakes made with Kitkat, that fused both their signature flavors.
"My favorite from the Happiness Bake Box is the Moist KIT KAT® Chocolate Muffin. Made with our signature chocolate muffins, we cored it with KIT KAT® wafer spread, finished with cocoa hazelnut ganache, chopped KIT KAT® fingers, and KIT KAT® bites mix-ins. They are your decadent pick-me-ups after a long day at work," May Ee Fong adds. "Perfect for any occasion, from big celebrations to small gatherings, even in afternoon tea parties!"
"KitKat is my favorite confectionery," May Ee Fong shares. "As a child, it's my dessert of choice, and it has been that way since. Being able to create cakes and tarts now, using KitKat as my star ingredient, is such an honor for me."
This collaboration with Nestle continues till July 2022. Those interested to enjoy the assorted mini tarts made with Nestle, as well as other creations under Boy the Baker Boy, may visit the cake shop to place their orders. They may also inquire via the Bob the Baker Boy website for unique gifting ideas for corporate orders, baby showers or customised cake orders.
