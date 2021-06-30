NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodegas Montecillo, Rioja's third established winery, announced today Parallel 36 as its agency of record to oversee and collaborate on media relations, event production, retail promotions and digital and influencer marketing for their 150th anniversary celebrations. All events aim to educate media, trade and consumers on the family legacy and authenticity of Bodegas Montecillo wines.
Founded in 1870, Bodegas Montecillo is the first and oldest winery in the town of Fuenmayor and one of the pioneering wineries in the D.O.C. Rioja. The winery has kept the winemaking traditions, maintaining a classic style that truly expresses the region's identity and perpetuates the vision of the founder, Celestino Navajas. This year, Bodegas Montecillo celebrates 150 years of tradition, excellence and quality. Kicking things off with a media-only virtual tasting in September, attendees will explore the vineyards with winemaker Mercedes Garcia, followed by a tasting of a selection of wines that include current releases and classic vintages, that highlight the quality and elegance of Bodegas Montecillo.
"We are very excited to celebrate 150 years of authenticity and consistent quality. Thanks to our rigorous selection of only the best grapes, we are proud to produce expressive wines that stand out for their elegance, complexity and balance" says Chief Executive Winemaker Mercedes García Rupérez. "As we continue to monitor the reopening of US states, we are excited to celebrate Bodegas Montecillo not only virtually, but also in-person again."
Throughout the fall, Bodegas Montecillo will continue the festivities with in-person events by participating in the 28th Annual Great Match, organized by the Trade Commission of Spain, in which the latest vintages of Spanish wines are introduced to wine industry professionals and consumers. Surrounding the Great Match, Bodegas Montecillo will also be showcased through media one-on-ones and trade dinners.
Bodegas Montecillo will partner with restaurants in New York and Miami to celebrate 'Bodegas Montecillo & Tempranillo Discovery Week' by pairing a selection of wines with regional-inspired tapas. Participating retailers will receive the region's traditional Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico in addition to educational POS materials to inspire consumer interest in the promotions. All partners will be featured on a Bodegas Montecillo Discovery Week website and promoted through social media ads and influencer partnerships.
Looking ahead to 2022, Bodegas Montecillo will host an exclusive press trip, their first one post pandemic, where guests will explore the region, Bodegas Montecillo wines and gastronomy of Spain.
For more information on Bodegas Montecillo and this year's festivities, please contact press@paralell36.com or events@paralell36.com.
About Bodegas Montecillo
Bodegas Montecillo was born in Fuenmayor, one of the towns with the longest history and tradition in the Rioja Alta. Bodegas Montecillo crafts quality wines with a unique personality, through their state-of-the-art location and the selection of the best raw materials to deliver age-worthy wines. Today, it symbolises the philosophy of the winery: a vocation and a character, stemming from the origin and foundation of what is found in the vines. Bodegas Montecillo manages to be coherent and offer consistent quality year after year, thanks to the rigorous selection of grapes, deep experience of aging in barrels and bottles resulting in wines that stand out for their elegance, complexity and balance.
About Parallel 36
Parallel 36 focuses on marketing and communications providing strategic advice and execution for brands in the beverage alcohol category. A 'business results' oriented agency, Parallel 36 integrates business development, trade marketing, and consumer activations expertise with digital marketing, content creation and media relations. Leveraging relationships across the U.S. beverage alcohol industry, Parallel 36 accelerates success of clients.
Media Contact
Parallel 36, Parallel 36, (646) 624-2885, press@paralell36.com
SOURCE Parallel 36