MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time ever, Bodegas Montecillo--Rioja's third oldest winery--will bring Discovery Week to Miami (from March 21-27, 2022) providing Miami locals and visitors the opportunity to taste two of Spain's most iconic masterpieces at 11 participating restaurants. Guests will have the chance to taste and enjoy the outstanding pairing of Bodegas Montecillo wines and Cinco Jotas 100% Ibérico Ham and discover why they are both a masterpiece of Spanish gastronomy.
Rioja is recognized internationally as one of the most prestigious winemaking regions with very rich and complex wines. Bodegas Montecillo crafts authentic Rioja wines with longer barrel and bottle aging that remain true to the region's roots, representing 150 years of history with a contemporary taste led by Winemaker Mercedes García Rupérez.
Bodegas Montecillo has partnered with 11 eclectic restaurants in Miami to offer a special deal of two options of Bodegas Montecillo wines paired with Cinco Jotas Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham.
- Bodegas Montecillo Reserva 2014: An authentic award winning Rioja Reserva, is a true expression of the winery's past, present and future made from Tempranillo and small amounts of Mazuelo (8%), bursting with the elegance, balance and complexity that defines Montecillo. Notes of fine oak, mahogany and bay leaf, followed by red fruit mixed with mineral notes.
- Bodegas Montecillo Edición Limitada 2015: The contemporary expression of Rioja in a limited bottle release, each numbered and signed by the winemaker, that showcases the authentic and everlasting Rioja. Crafted with two ancestral varietals: Tempranillo and Graciano. It is a medium-bodied, powerful wine with rich fruit-forward aromas of red cherry and juniper on the nose with hints of cinnamon followed by a long and elegant finish.
- Cinco Jotas: The ultimate authentic acorn-fed 100% Ibérico ham is one of the most emblematic dishes from Spain. Since 1879, the premium ham has been a reflection of years of skilled craftsmanship devoted to mastering the curing process in order to deliver a soulful delicacy. Consumers will be able to enjoy the unrivaled flavor of Cinco Jotas in two ways: freshly carved and in a delectable dish.
"We are thrilled to introduce Miami to two classic staples of Spanish gastronomy through Discovery Week," says Mercedes García Rupérez, winemaker of Bodegas Montecillo. "We hope everyone savors Spain's delicacies with this exquisite pairing we have curated especially for this week, and we look forward to taking Discovery Week to more cities in the future".
From March 21-27, 2022, guests can visit the following restaurants to experience Bodegas Montecillo Discovery Week:
1. Leku - LEKU brings the pleasures of eating in Spain's enchanting Côte Basque region to Miami with innovative cuisine that stays true to the roots and simplistic cooking methods based on tried and true techniques.
2. Barceloneta - Miami's popular go-to hub for Spanish Mediterranean tapas, Barceloneta offers a trendy and casual vibe. Chef Juliana Gonzalez has redefined Spanish Mediterranean cuisine, creating an elevated style of tapas and platillos, that are served to the center of the table, family style.
3. Abiaka - Abiaka celebrates all that is amazing with live fire and solid fuel grilling overlooking the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's exceptional landscape
4. The Bazaar - A vibrant mix of sophisticated cuisine, artful service and playful theatrics, The Bazaar by José Andrés is where dining transcends into fête extraordinaire.
5. Casa Juancho - A rustic-elegant Little Havana hacienda, Casa Juancho is known best for its extraordinary paella, as well as its tapas.
6. Botanico - Miami's hot spot, Botanico has a menu designed to have something for everyone from octopus and grilled branzino to pan roasted chicken.
7. Zucca - Zucca has earned its place among the pillars of the bustling Miami scene, receiving numerous accolades for its authentic Italian cuisine, award-winning wine cellar, and gracious hospitality.
8. Casa Mariano - Casa Mariano is where award-winning Chef Mariano takes Mediterranean-inspired cuisines to new heights with his favorite Mediterranean dishes.
9. Fiola - Among the best restaurants in the Gables for al fresco dining, Fiola's menu draws inspiration from regional Italian classic dishes, local seasonal ingredients, and family traditions.
10. Boulud Sud - Boulud Sud is Chef Daniel Boulud's vibrant celebration of the sun and the sea. Drawing inspiration from the coastal Mediterranean, the menu emphasizes regional flavors, featuring an abundance of fresh vegetables, seafood, grains and herbs.
11. Le Chick - Le Chick offers upscale comfort food in a modern setting, sourcing the highest quality ingredients to produce dishes that create long lasting memories.
Discovery week will be amplified by a Timeout Miami media partnership, strategic social media (Instagram and Facebook) and an influencer program featuring three giveaways, where three lucky consumers will have an opportunity to win a complimentary meal at one of the participating restaurants.
For more information about Discovery Week (March 21 - 27) please visit the official event page.
About Bodegas Montecillo
Bodegas Montecillo was founded in 1870 in Fuenmayor, one of the towns with the longest history and tradition in the Rioja Alta. Bodegas Montecillo crafts quality wines with a unique personality, through their state-of-the-art location and the selection of the best raw materials, to deliver age-worthy wines. Today, it symbolizes the philosophy of the winery: a vocation and a character, stemming from the origin and foundation of what is found in the vines. Bodegas Montecillo manages to be coherent and offers consistent quality year after year, thanks to the rigorous selection of grapes, deep experience of aging in barrels and bottles resulting in wines that stand out for their elegance, complexity and balance.
