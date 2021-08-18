NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodegas Montecillo, one of the pioneering wineries in the D.O.Ca. Rioja, is excited to celebrate the winery's 150th anniversary with a virtual event led by Winemaker and Winery Director Mercedes García Rupérez.
Founded in 1870, Bodegas Montecillo is the first and oldest winery in the town of Fuenmayor and has kept the winemaking traditions, maintaining a classic style that truly expresses the region's identity and perpetuates the vision of the founder, Celestino Navajas. Bodegas Montecillo has consistently delivered wines with the personality that embody the land combined with the expertise of over a century-old vineyard.
García Rupérez joined Bodegas Montecillo in June 2008, the culmination of a 16-year wine career, following posts in Osborne's Malpica Estate and other wineries in Chile. After 10 years working to update Bodegas Montecillo's wines without ever losing their essence, tradition or roots, Mercedes and her technical team have developed stringent, precise and respectful wine growing techniques that maintain the brand's traditions, while delivering a newer, unique expression.
"We are thrilled to celebrate 150 years of our winery; authenticity and consistent quality have brought us to this moment," says García Rupérez. "Montecillo uses cutting-edge winemaking technology that allows us to make timeless wines that respect our identity. But, really, the most modern and daring act that we carried out for our anniversary is simply paying homage to the way that our founders made wines and keeping traditions alive."
The invite-only 150th celebration will be exclusively for trade and media to explore Bodegas Montecillo's historic Rioja roots and learn more about the traditions that exemplify the vineyard's legacy. Rupérez will lead a tasting of current releases and classic vintages, as well as introduce wines that will be available in the market by early 2022. Participating guests will receive a special edition gift box of exemplary wines, including the Montecillo 150 Aniversario Gran Reserva 2005 Selección Especial. Faithful to their philosophy of seeking excellence, Bodegas Montecillo crafted the '2005 Selección Especial', and is releasing limited quantities exactly 15 years since its harvest, placing this wine within reach for the delight of the most discerning palates.
Throughout the rest of the US campaign, Bodegas Montecillo will host several in-person events, tastings and restaurant promotions aimed at educating media, trade and consumers.
About Bodegas Montecillo
Bodegas Montecillo was born in Fuenmayor, one of the towns with the longest history and tradition in the Rioja Alta. Bodegas Montecillo crafts quality wines with a unique personality, through their state-of-the-art location and the selection of the best raw materials to deliver age-worthy wines. Today, it symbolises the philosophy of the winery: a vocation and a character, stemming from the origin and foundation of what is found in the vines. Bodegas Montecillo manages to be coherent and offer consistent quality year after year, thanks to the rigorous selection of grapes, deep experience of aging in barrels and bottles resulting in wines that stand out for their elegance, complexity and balance.
