The Spanish Wine Academy will lead guests on an inspiring journey through the influential Spanish wine scene on Tuesday, May 24th from 11AM - 12PM.
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodegas Ramón Bilbao pleased to announce the Spanish Wine Academy will host an educational seminar and tasting at this year's Guía Peñín XII Salón Selección Event, taking place at City Winery on the Hudson River.
The Peñín Guide is the leading company in the promotion and diffusion of Spanish wine culture, both nationally and internationally. Trade and media members will have access to the full walkaround tasting from 11AM - 5PM, where over 20 wineries, including Ramón Bilbao, will be presenting their highest-rated wines (95 or higher).
Founded by its namesake in 1924 in Haro, Spain, the heart of Rioja, Ramón Bilbao has played a pioneering role in the development of the DOCa. The winery owns 445 acres of estate vineyards in exceptional sites and carefully tends an additional 2,224 acres in top-quality growing areas of Rioja. Head Winemaker and Managing Director, Rodolfo Bastida, has led the team to produce fresh and modern styles of Rioja wines with a deep commitment to terroir, site-specific vineyards and the pursuit of innovation.
The Spanish Wine Academy is a project created and driven by Ramón Bilbao with the aim of bringing the world closer to Spanish wine through training, promotions and education.
"Spain has always been a wine country," says Alberto Saldón Maté, Spanish Wine Academy director. "In fact, we have the largest area of vineyards on the planet. There is a great oenological tradition and wine is one of our hallmarks; with the help of the Spanish Wine Academy we plan to take attendees on an inspiring journey through everything that adds to our wine culture."
On Tuesday, May 24th from 11AM - 12PM trade and media attendees will have the opportunity to learn about some of the most influential landscapes and regions from Cava to Jerez, passing through Rioja, Gredos, Ribera, Rías Baixas and more.
Hosts José Peñín–founder of Peñín Guide and Spain's most prolific wine expert–and Alberto Saldon Mate, director of Ramón Bilbao, will lead a tasting of several wines made from indigenous grapes.The seminar will feature leading wineries and brands, including:
- Pere Ventura Family Wine Estates
- Mar De Frades
- Lalomba by Ramón Bilbao
- Las Moradas de San Martín
- Bodegas Verum
- Borja Pérez Viticultor
- Finca Los Hoyales
- Mirto By Ramón Bilbao
- Osborne
About Ramón Bilbao
Established in Haro in the heart of Rioja Alta in 1924, today Ramón Bilbao sources grapes from 445 acres of owned vineyards, with access to a further 2,224 acres via long-term grower contracts. Currently Spain's best-selling brand on-premise (of appellation wines), and one of the fastest-growing Rioja brands off-premise, Ramón Bilbao has been part of the family-owned Zamora Company since 1999.
About the Spanish Wine Academy
The Spanish Wine Academy is a project created and driven by Bodegas Ramón Bilbao with the aim of bringing the world closer to Spanish wine–from wine aficionados to newcomers alike– through training, promotions and education.
The Spanish Wine Academy has brought together different experts and specialists who help share a holistic vision and multidisciplinary on viticulture in Spain through the different D.O.s and indigenous varieties that make up the region, as well as the traditions and winemaking methods that make Spain one of the largest and most prestigious wine regions in the world.
To learn more about the SWA, visit the website: http://www.spanishwineacademy.com.
