BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodybuilding.com and Hostess Brands, LLC are teaming up to bring two special protein powder flavors to the sports nutrition world. Launching under the new brand Remix Nutrition are HostessTM Twinkies TM and HostessTM Chocolate CupCakes flavored protein powders.
What better way to get the healthy, fit body you're working hard for while enjoying the irresistible and iconic flavors of America's favorite snack cakes? Remix Nutrition and Hostess Brands are the perfect match, bringing you iconic Hostess Twinkies and CupCakes flavored protein powders that are a tasty addition to your workout regimen.
"Bodybuilding.com is excited to exclusively offer these delicious and functional new products. We are committed to helping people across the world achieve their fitness goals while still being able to enjoy the taste of their favorite treats. Who says you can't have your Hostess Chocolate CupCake and eat it too?"
—Gwen Bennett, Bodybuilding.com Senior Vice President of eCommerce
Remix Your Stack
Use Remix Nutrition's new Premium Protein Blend product any time of day as a tasty way to increase protein intake, bounce back after workouts, and build lean muscle. It tastes delicious as a simple shake with water or milk and is a perfect addition to smoothies and baked goodies, too.
About the Formula
Remix Nutrition Premium Protein Blend combines five kinds of protein: whey concentrate, milk protein isolate, whey isolate, micellar casein, and egg white protein. The protein blend is better than a single source because it provides fast-digesting protein for post-workout recovery and slow-digesting protein to keep you full longer. And while this protein powder tastes decadently sweet, there's only 1 gram of natural sugar (from milk) and no added sugar.
More Coming Soon!
The party is just getting started. More Hostess® snack cake flavors of Remix Nutrition Premium Protein Blend are on the way.
We're so excited to bring you these innovative new products, proving that supplements can be fun and effective at the same time. Remix Nutrition is brought to you by Bodybuilding.com, the expert in fitness supplements. Remix Nutrition Premium Protein Blend is available for purchase now exclusively on Bodybuilding.com.
For more information, sample requests, or to schedule an interview, please contact Maria McCullough by phone (208-377-3326 ext. 376), or via email at maria.mccullough@bodybuilding.com.