PICO RIVERA, Calif., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOH Tea, one of the world's leading tea producers, announced three new products available to US consumers at Boh Tea USA on Amazon that are both recyclable and biodegradable.
The new teas include the Signature BOH Teas 48 Teabag Sachets, a variety pack of BOH Lychee with Rose Flavored Black Tea, and the BOH Earl Grey with Tangerine Flavored Black Tea. Not only are the new products aesthetically pleasing, as is BOH Tea's signature look, but they are also earth-friendly. The sachets are made of recyclable mono plastic and the tea bag filter papers are biodegradable. These new products are now available for purchase.
The new recyclable and biodegradable teas include:
- Signature BOH Tea 48 Tea bag Sachets-An assortment of their all-time favorite signature blends known for exceptional quality and distinctive character. Unique flavors and aromas. $14.99 (per set, including shipping). Available on Boh Tea USA on Amazon.
- BOH Lychee with Rose flavored black tea 2 boxes x 20 tea bag sachets-An exotic infusion of lychee and rose creates a glorious scent sure to excite and delight. $9.25 (including shipping). Available on amazon.com/boh.
- BOH Tea Earl Grey with Tangerine flavored black tea 2 boxes x 20 teabag sachets- This twist to a celebrated classic blend infuses the tangy fresh taste of the tangerine in order to create a tea that is sophisticated and crisp. $9.25 (including shipping). Available at http://www.amazon.com/boh
"We are always honored to be seen as leaders in the tea industry and are very proud to bring three additional products under our BOH Tea umbrella," said BOH Plantations Chief Commercial Officer Chen Chaw Chang. "We expect these new flavors and designs to be a pleasant new addition for our customers' daily tea rituals."
The new teas are now available for purchase on amazon.com.
About BOH Tea:
BOH Tea has been a leading tea producer in Malaysia since 1929. One of the few fully integrated tea companies in the world, BOH Tea grows, processes, packs and markets its own brand of authentic, home-grown, Malaysian teas. Everything the company does revolves around its passion for creating well-loved teas! BOH Tea proudly masters the art of tea from tea bush to teacup. They are continually committed to producing unique and distinctive teas for generations to come as a testament to the great legacy left by pioneering founder, J.A. Russell.
Media Contact:
Christina Towle
# # #
Media Contact
Christina Towle, BuzzBright PR, BOH Tea USA, +1 (609) 651-3529, christina@buzzbrightpr.com
SOURCE BOH Tea USA