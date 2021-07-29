Bojangles' new hand-breaded chick sandwich: #SoCluckinGood

 By Bojangles

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The following statement was released today by Chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles, in response to rumors about the Southern chain's new hand-breaded, crispy, craveable chicken sandwich available in all restaurants soon.

"It's so cluckin' good."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bojangles-new-hand-breaded-chicken-sandwich-socluckingood-301344222.html

SOURCE Bojangles

