VERONA, Italy, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The doors of the historic Villa Guastavillani, headquarters of the Bologna Business School (BBS), will open from 20 to 22 May to host a WSET course run by the Italian Wine Academy of Verona. This is an opportunity for students enrolled in the Global Master to obtain a globally recognised qualification, (subject to passing the final exam), and to study in depth, from a business-oriented viewpoint, the positioning of wine on the international market, as well as wine-growing, bottling and product distribution techniques.
BBS, a firmly established international management training body, has more than 1300 students each year, offers more than 50 training programmes and its walls represent the oldest university in the West. Students enrolled in the Global MBA in Food and Wine are aspiring managers and entrepreneurs capable of guiding the growth and internationalisation of companies operating in the food and beverage sector. In May, the path of the Global MBA students will intersect with the experience of the Italian Wine Academy, an Approved Programme Provider (APP) of WSET courses, a qualification that abroad is considered a must in the wine industry. WSET certifications, in fact, are professional qualifications, internationally recognised and applicable all over the world, issued by the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET), a leading London-based institute for training in wine and spirits. Italian Wine Academy was the first institute to officially bring these certifications to the city of Vinitaly, Verona. The Academy's headquarters are hosted by the Vinitaly International Academy in the wine2digital spaces, adjacent to the Veronafiere offices, and upcoming courses can be viewed on the Academy's official website (http://www.italianwineacademy.org).
Students enrolled on the MBA in Food and Wine will benefit from wine training that is perfectly in line with the master's programme and which, last year, received excellent feedback from students and teachers. The business approach and the strong international focus are the points that the two training organisations have in common, and which have led them to collaborate in order to offer students a 360° knowledge of wine.
The Italian Wine Academy was thinking precisely of internationality when it chose Rebecca Lawrence as its guide for the lessons: a native English-speaking DipWSET educator. Dr Lawrence, in fact, is a Wine Educator, Education Development Consultant, Italian Wine Specialist and author, coming directly from the WSET London School. "The beauty of this collaboration," comments Rebecca Lawrence, "is the common vision that BBS and IWA share. We strongly believe that in the world of wine it is essential to learn an international, shared and objective language. In order to be able to talk about wine abroad, it is necessary to learn the terms of the sector, to be able to describe a wine, letting subjectivity, mostly cultural, which we often rely on, and make mistakes, take a back seat." Lawrence continues: "The business footprint and the study of markets is a fundamental chapter, the WSET courses are complete and highly professional for anyone wishing to develop a career in the sector: this is why we are convinced that ambitious BBS students will benefit from this opportunity to be able to better position themselves in the Food and Beverage market, once they have completed their studies."
The course, scheduled from 20 to 22 May, will adapt to the rules in force in compliance with anti-Covid regulations and, if necessary, will be carried out online. The Italian Wine Academy is not new to this scenario: it already has a tried and tested distance-learning formula, which has proved to be as effective as an in-person course. Students will receive tasting samples and follow the lessons via the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Last year, the Academy achieved a record 100% pass rate for students enrolled in the WSET L2 online course: a great result that meets the challenges of the new normal.
About: the Italian Wine Academy is a wine school based in Verona, and it is an Approved Programme Provider qualified to teach WSET wine courses. WSET - Wine & Spirit Education Trust is the world's largest provider of education on wine and spirits. WSET qualifications are globally recognized as the international standard in wine and spirit knowledge for wine professionals and enthusiasts. Vinitaly International Academy hosts WSET at wine2digital, next to the headquarters of Veronafiere.
