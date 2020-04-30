BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Bolthouse Farms, honoring its role as an essential business charged with bringing fresh, healthy and nutritious food to American tables during these challenging times meant taking care of its employees first. With that commitment continuing, the Company today announced a charitable giving program in partnership with Feeding America and other local organizations to support those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The program will offer national support through Feeding America, as well as the four communities where Bolthouse Farms has a presence: Bakersfield, Santa Monica, Calif., Prosser, Wash. and Hodgkins, Ill.
"At Bolthouse Farms, our efforts during this pandemic started with taking care of our employees' health and well-being first and we are proud to do what we can to extend that to the communities in which we live, work and play as well as across the nation," said Jeff Dunn, CEO Bolthouse Farms. "Food banks across the country are seeing dramatic usage increases and healthcare workers are working in overdrive to keep up with the demands brought by the coronavirus pandemic. As a company that produces fresh and healthy food, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference and help feed those in need during these challenging times."
At the start of the pandemic, Bolthouse Farms moved quickly to purchase food and other essentials for its employees and their families to ensure they had healthy, nutritious food and help remove the stress of grocery shopping after work hours. The Company also gave employees its own carrots, dressings and beverages. Now, Bolthouse Farms is extending its efforts to those in the Bolthouse Farms communities and around the country, asking employees to join their efforts in the following ways:
- Feeding America Employee Matching Donation Program – Partnering with Feeding America to launch a matching monetary donation program. For each dollar any Bolthouse Farms employee donates, the company will match dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000. Additionally, CEO Jeff Dunn will personally match each dollar-for-dollar up to another $20,000 thereby tripling each employee's donation.
- Local Food Bank Carrot Donations – Donating a full truckload of carrots – the equivalent of 25,000 meals – to each of the food banks in the communities surrounding its facilities: Community Action Partnership of Kern for Bakersfield, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for Santa Monica and the Greater Chicago Food Depository for Hodgkins and a soon to be determined food bank in the Prosser, Wash. area.
- Pop-up Grocery Stores at Dignity Health Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. – Donating carrots, salad dressings and an assortment of beverages twice a week, to provide a place for healthcare workers from the two locations to shop for groceries after their long shifts.
- Helping Feed Families in the San Joaquin Valley – Making two donations of seven 50-pound boxes of carrots per week, to the Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center (CVFRC).
The Feeding America employee donation match program began April 22. Food donations will start to be made to food banks the week of April 27.
About Bolthouse Farms
For more than a century, Bolthouse Farms has been known as the innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. Employing more than 2,200 people and headquartered in Bakersfield in California's fertile San Joaquin Valley, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision – Plants Powering People – the Company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, café beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms® brand name. Visit Bolthouse Farms or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.