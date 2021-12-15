OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the last 4 weeks, Boomarang Diner has been collecting donations for Holiday Hope, which provides Christmas presents to children in foster care. Through the generosity of customers and employees, a total of $23,627 was collected. An additional $6,373 was donated by Keep Giving Back Foundation, which is a non-profit that supports good works in the community in honor of Boomarang Diner founder, Charles Degraffenreid. This makes the total donation $30,000! Fostering Connections, who will help distribute the funds, expressed gratitude towards Boomarang Diner and its patrons. Christina Siemens Executive Director thanked Boomarang for "their generosity in helping provide gifts to children in the child welfare system this holiday season. This gift will provide so much hope and joy to the children we serve."
"We are blown away by the giving spirts of our customers and employees. Giving back to the community is something that was so important to our dad. What a way to honor his memory," says Ron Degraffenreid, son of founder Charles Degraffenreid. "We are honored to make this donation, knowing it will greatly impact our community's young people" says Steve Degraffenreid, older son of Boomarang Diner Founder.
Media Invitation: A check in the amount of $30,000 will be presented on Thursday, Dec 16th, at 2:30 on the campus of Gordon Cooper Technology Center, 1 John C Bruton Dr, Shawnee, OK. The following organizations will be on hand to accept the check:
- OKDHS /Holiday Hope representative Aleece Mann
- Children's Advisory Board representatives Sue Durrett, Chris Fourcade, and Jordan Baker
- Citizens Caring for Children representatives Lynne Roller, Abby Werth, and Toni Lee
About: Holiday Hope - Every year, DHS collaborates with multiple community partners across the state to fulfill the holiday hopes of children and youth in state custody. https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/foster/holidayhope21.html
Boomarang Diner - started in Muskogee almost 30 years ago and has grown to 53 locations (soon to be 54) around the state of Oklahoma. Known for Half Price Burger Monday, All You Can Eat Fish Friday, and breakfast served all day.
