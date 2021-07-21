BORDEAUX, France, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bordeaux wine region has reported outstanding growth of 21% in sales volume and value in the U.S. market, the highest sales increase recorded over a 12-month period since 1986. The results have just been released by the Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.) and encompass the most recent annualized data available from June 2020 to May 2021. Bordeaux wine sales reached 29 million bottles (or 2.43 million 9-liter cases) in volume, representing an annualized turnover of $326 million in value terms. By volume and value, the U.S. is the second largest export market for Bordeaux wines.
The strong growth reveals positive consumption trends in the U.S. wine market and is a particularly noteworthy benchmark for Bordeaux wine producers in a year marked by the dual challenges of COVID and tariffs.
"The U.S. is a key market for Bordeaux with a longstanding history for our region," noted Bernard Farges, President of the Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.) "Despite the recent challenges of COVID and tariffs, we were able to post strong results. We are delighted to see that American consumers have embraced our full range of red wines, as well as the dry white wines of Bordeaux. These results encourage our wineries and négociants to expand their business partnerships and further support the U.S. hospitality trade."
The growth in Bordeaux wine sales can be attributed to myriad factors. Renewed consumer wine demand supported by the reopening of bars and restaurants has fueled overall industry recovery, while other circumstances are more specific to the Bordeaux region. The high recognition of quality and affordability of the 2018 and 2019 Bordeaux wine vintages, as well as the suspension of the 25% tariffs on French wines also played a positive contribution on the acceleration of Bordeaux wine sales.
Positive sales trends have impacted 65 of Bordeaux's diverse AOCs (Appellations d'Origine Contrôlées), and all wine styles: reds, dry whites, rosé, sweet, and sparkling wines. While red wines remain the most prominent category in the U.S. market, dry white Bordeaux wines have become increasingly popular. The U.S. is the number one market for dry white Bordeaux, representing 4.13 million bottles. U.S. consumers have also supported growth across a wide range of Bordeaux wines ranging from more affordable, everyday selections to classified growths from prestige AOCs such as Médoc (Pauillac, St. Estèphe, Saint Julien, Margaux), Graves and Saint-Émilion.
To support positive trends, the Bordeaux wine region is committed to continuing investment in strategic marketing and education campaigns that benefit increased consumer and trade awareness, while also helping to rebuild hospitality communities in the aftermath of COVID.
ABOUT Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.)
Bordeaux Wine Council (C.I.V.B.) was created by the French Law dated August 18, 1948. It unites representatives from the three families in the Bordeaux wine industry: winegrowers, merchants and traders. The CIVB's 4 missions:
- Marketing mission: stimulate demand for Bordeaux wines, recruit new, younger consumers and ensure their loyalty to the brand. Provide education for the trade and strengthen relationships.
- Technical mission: build knowledge, protect the quality of Bordeaux wines and anticipate new requirements related to environmental, CSR and food safety regulations.
- Economic mission: provide intelligence on production, the market, the environment and sale of Bordeaux wines around the world.
- The industry's general interests: protect the terroirs, fight counterfeiting, develop wine tourism.
