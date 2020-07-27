BOSTON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Improv Asylum is excited to announce the grand opening of Risata at Improv Asylum: Curbside Cocktails, Nibbles and Bits. Although the esteemed Boston comedy theater is still closed for live performances, Risata (Italian for Laughter) is open Thursdays through Saturdays on the patio on Hanover Street in Boston's North End, featuring Frosé, craft cocktails, wine and beer. The menu will feature lighter fare provided from some of the North End's most loved restaurants: Lucca, Dolce Vita, Taranta, and Mother Anna's.
Risata at Improv Asylum will have the added twist of "Witty Dinner Guests" that you can order right off the menu. Choose a "Guest" (Improv Asylum comedian) for a quick "Appateaser," "Deep Dishing Entrée," or a post-dinner dessert "Sweet Tooth" conversation, joining customer's tables with appropriate consideration for safety measures.
"We improvise for a living," says CEO and Improv Asylum owner Norm Laviolette. "Our entire business model is based on the idea of people coming together in groups to laugh and have a good time. Since we can't do that at the moment, we needed to get creative and find new ways to activate our space. Risata at Improv Asylum is a way to remind everyone that we are still here, and we still will be when the world is open again for laughter and live comedy."
"It isn't just the company that's hurting, but also all of those artists that make us laugh and dance and sing. If we can find a way that allows them to work, in a manner that is both safe for them and our patrons, then I'm all for it." With future events like "All Shucked Up! Oyster Bar Night" and "Bad Fortune Telling Night" planned, Risata at Improv Asylum is proving that the ability to improvise is more than just something that they are good at on stage.
Laviolette admits that the pandemic has taken an exponentially hard toll on cultural and entertainment based companies. "The fact is many won't make it," says Laviolette. "Risata at Improv Asylum is a way for all those fans who have asked how they can help and support Improv Asylum to do just that. Come have a drink and enjoy some incredible food from the best restaurants on Hanover Street!"
ABOUT RISATA AT IMPROV ASYLUM: PLEASURE PATIO AND FOOD COURT DINING
For over 20 years, Improv Asylum has been Boston's best comedy. Located in the heart of the historic North End of Boston, Improv Asylum's signature shows are currently on hiatus during the COVID pandemic, but classes, corporate training and private events are all still available. The company has performed for over a million people — a number that continues to grow with the recent addition of their New York City location. Find out more information at www.improvasylum.com