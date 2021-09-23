NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Botter S.p.A, Italy's largest private wine producer in terms of revenue, announces that it has expanded the distribution for its Brilla! Prosecco DOC into five new states.
Through a successful collaboration with Threesixtyfive Wines, New Jersey based importer of wines from Italy, Spain, California, and Private Label services, Botter S.p.a will strengthen Brilla!'s presence in the key-states of Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.
Threesixtyfive Wines closed deals with several regional and national distributors to allow a rapid expansion of Botter's label: Free Spirits in Florida, RNDC in Louisiana and Georgia, United-Johnson Brothers in Alabama, and Freedom Beverage Company in North Carolina. The deals will allow Brilla! Prosecco DOC and Brilla! Prosecco DOC Rose' to be available at Winn-Dixie Stores across Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, and Alabama.
These strategic moves successfully contribute to the growth of Brilla!'s distribution network. This growth began in February 2021 with Highland Imports in Connecticut, Grapes and Greens in Metro New York. The expansion continued in May with DeCrescente Distributing Company in the Albany Region, Vintage Imports for Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and with Stellar Cellars in Chicago, Illinois, and Montgomery County in Maryland.
Produced both as traditional Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, Brilla! was born from the idea of combining Prosecco with one of Italy's greatest expressions of style and elegance: jewels. Exuberant, fresh, cheeky, pleasant, and suitable for any occasion, Brilla! embodies the essence of the Italian Dolce Vita.
About Botter S.p.A.
Botter S.p.A. was founded in 1928 by Carlo Botter in Fossalta di Piave in the region of Veneto. The company adopted an entrepreneurial business model during the second post-war period by starting to export wines internationally. With over 97 million bottles produced in 2020, distribution in over 70 countries and annual revenue of €230 million, Botter S.p.A. is one of the largest wine producers and exporters of Italian wine. http://www.botter.it
